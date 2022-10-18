Lirik Lagu See You Later – Jenna Raine dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu See You Later – Jenna Raine
It's funny 'cause I've always dreamed of me and you now here we are
Staring at the stars
You just broke my heart even though you promised you'd never do that from the start
But I guess we can only make it so far
'Cause time wasn't in our favour
This isn't "goodbye", this is simply "see you later"
Let me know when it's time to come back
Maybe when your life is on track
And you don't have to hesitate
Hopefully it isn't too late
Luckily for you I'm patient
I'm OK with you making me wait and
As long as you're near, I'll be here
Even if it takes ten years
Can't fall in love, when I found the one, how am I supposed to move on
When you're never really too far gone?
The memories won't go away, I feel pain every time I hear your name
But I always think of you the same
'Cause time wasn't in our favour
This isn't "goodbye", this is simply "see you later"
Let me know when it's time to come back
Maybe when your life is on track
And you don't have to hesitate
Hopefully it isn't too late
Luckily for you I'm patient
I'm OK with you making me wait and
As long as you're near, I'll be here
Even if it takes ten years
Let me know when it's time to come back
Maybe when your life is on track
And you don't have to hesitate
Hopefully it isn't too late
Luckily for you I'm patient
I'm OK with you making me wait and
As long as you're near, I'll be here
Even if it takes ten years
Even if it takes ten years
Even if it takes ten years
