Lirik Lagu See You Later – Jenna Raine dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu See You Later – Jenna Raine

It's funny 'cause I've always dreamed of me and you now here we are

Staring at the stars

You just broke my heart even though you promised you'd never do that from the start

But I guess we can only make it so far

'Cause time wasn't in our favour

This isn't "goodbye", this is simply "see you later"

Let me know when it's time to come back

Maybe when your life is on track

And you don't have to hesitate

Hopefully it isn't too late

Luckily for you I'm patient

I'm OK with you making me wait and

As long as you're near, I'll be here

Even if it takes ten years

Can't fall in love, when I found the one, how am I supposed to move on

When you're never really too far gone?

The memories won't go away, I feel pain every time I hear your name

But I always think of you the same

'Cause time wasn't in our favour

This isn't "goodbye", this is simply "see you later"

Let me know when it's time to come back

Maybe when your life is on track

And you don't have to hesitate

Hopefully it isn't too late

Luckily for you I'm patient

I'm OK with you making me wait and

As long as you're near, I'll be here

Even if it takes ten years

Let me know when it's time to come back

Maybe when your life is on track

And you don't have to hesitate

Hopefully it isn't too late

Luckily for you I'm patient

I'm OK with you making me wait and

As long as you're near, I'll be here

Even if it takes ten years

Even if it takes ten years

Even if it takes ten years