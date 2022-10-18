Lirik Lagu Mistify - INXS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mistify - INXS

All veils and misty

Streets of blue

Almond looks

That chill divine

Some silken moment

Goes on forever

And we're leavin'

Broken hearts behind

Mystify

Mystify me

Mystify

Mystify me

I need perfection

Some twisted selection

Well that tangles me

To keep me alive

In all that exists

But none has your beauty

But I see your face

I will survive

Mystify

Mystify me

Mystify

Mystify me

Eternally wild with the power

To make every moment come alive

All those stars that shine above you

Will kiss you every night

All veils and misty

Streets of blue

Almond looks

That chill divine