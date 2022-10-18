Lirik Lagu Mistify - INXS dan Fakta di Baliknya

All veils and misty
Streets of blue
Almond looks
That chill divine
Some silken moment
Goes on forever
And we're leavin'
Broken hearts behind
Mystify
Mystify me
Mystify
Mystify me
I need perfection
Some twisted selection
Well that tangles me
To keep me alive
In all that exists
But none has your beauty
But I see your face
I will survive
Mystify
Mystify me
Mystify
Mystify me
Eternally wild with the power
To make every moment come alive
All those stars that shine above you
Will kiss you every night
All veils and misty
Streets of blue
Almond looks
That chill divine
Artikel Pilihan