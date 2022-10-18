Lirik Lagu Faceless - Red dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Faceless - Red

A voice screaming from within

Begging just to feel again

Can't find who I am without you near me

I'd give anything to live, without you I don't exist

You're the only one who saves me from myself

I abandoned this love and laid it to rest

And now I'm one of the forgotten

I'm not, I'm not myself

Feel like I'm someone else

Fallen and faceless

So hollow, hollow inside

A part of me is dead

Need you to live again

Can you replace this

I'm hollow, hollow and faceless

Shadows growing in my mind

Ones I just can't leave behind

I'm not strong enough to pay this ransom

One more monster crawled inside

But I swear I saw it die

Can you save me from the nothing I've become?

I abandoned this love and laid it to rest

And now I'm one of the forgotten

I'm not, I'm not myself

Feel like I'm someone else

Fallen and faceless

So hollow, hollow inside

A part of me is dead

Need you to live again

Can you replace this