Lirik Lagu Faceless - Red dan Fakta di Baliknya

A voice screaming from within
Begging just to feel again
Can't find who I am without you near me
I'd give anything to live, without you I don't exist
You're the only one who saves me from myself
I abandoned this love and laid it to rest
And now I'm one of the forgotten
I'm not, I'm not myself
Feel like I'm someone else
Fallen and faceless
So hollow, hollow inside
A part of me is dead
Need you to live again
Can you replace this
I'm hollow, hollow and faceless
Shadows growing in my mind
Ones I just can't leave behind
I'm not strong enough to pay this ransom
One more monster crawled inside
But I swear I saw it die
Can you save me from the nothing I've become?
I abandoned this love and laid it to rest
And now I'm one of the forgotten
I'm not, I'm not myself
Feel like I'm someone else
Fallen and faceless
So hollow, hollow inside
A part of me is dead
Need you to live again
Can you replace this
