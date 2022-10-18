Lirik Lagu Black on Black – NCT dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Black on Black - NCT
Can't you see now
NCT in the house
Manko maneun jeobeoryeojin
Kkumdeul sai rhymei balkhyeo
Put your glass high
Black on black back to back
Black on black yeah rock go hard
Bad boys killers
Urin extreme villain
Geogi neon uril bogo mwon saenggageul hae
Speed up got ttara jabhigetji
Urin jabgo jabanae
Y'all can't do better
Than this call
Bring the noise
NCT gotta go get'em
NCT we the dream chaser uh
Baetgo baetji bae apeun aedeureun
Tto say somethin'
NCT we the dream chaser uh
Baetgo baetji bae apeun aedeureun
Tto say somethin'
Man our city reap
Our lights never sleeping
Urideure meori wi sshieonojima
Limit who we
NCTe da moin
Bicheul dameulmanhan size
What's up
Hey black black black on
Hey black black black on
Say what
What black on black
Black on black on black on
What black on black
Black on black on black on
What black on black
Black on black on black on
What black on black
Black on black on
Go get your freak on whoo
I gave you a sick one whoo
Freeze freeze what
Modu eollyeo bojamaja
Pumwineun nal wihan daneoya who's real
Nobody wears black in here
So who's the different one
Nobody wears black in here
So who's the special one
Credits
Artis: NCT
Penulis Lagu: Min Ho Choi, Afshin Salmani, Mark Lee, Joshua Kissiah Cumbee, Tae-yong Lee, dan Cho Hyun-chul
Album: NCT 2018 Empathy
Rilis: 2018
Genre: Musik rap, Korea Dance/Electronic, Pop, K-Pop, Hip Hop/Rap
