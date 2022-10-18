Lirik Lagu Black on Black – NCT dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Black on Black - NCT

Can't you see now

NCT in the house

Manko maneun jeobeoryeojin

Kkumdeul sai rhymei balkhyeo

Put your glass high

Black on black back to back

Black on black yeah rock go hard

Bad boys killers

Urin extreme villain

Geogi neon uril bogo mwon saenggageul hae

Speed up got ttara jabhigetji

Urin jabgo jabanae

Y'all can't do better

Than this call

Bring the noise

NCT gotta go get'em

NCT we the dream chaser uh

Baetgo baetji bae apeun aedeureun

Tto say somethin'

NCT we the dream chaser uh

Baetgo baetji bae apeun aedeureun

Tto say somethin'

Man our city reap

Our lights never sleeping

Urideure meori wi sshieonojima

Limit who we

NCTe da moin

Bicheul dameulmanhan size

What's up

Hey black black black on

Hey black black black on

Say what

What black on black

Black on black on black on

What black on black

Black on black on black on

What black on black

Black on black on black on

What black on black

Black on black on

Go get your freak on whoo

I gave you a sick one whoo

Freeze freeze what

Modu eollyeo bojamaja

Pumwineun nal wihan daneoya who's real

Nobody wears black in here

So who's the different one

Nobody wears black in here

So who's the special one

Credits

Artis: NCT

Penulis Lagu: Min Ho Choi, Afshin Salmani, Mark Lee, Joshua Kissiah Cumbee, Tae-yong Lee, dan Cho Hyun-chul

Album: NCT 2018 Empathy

Rilis: 2018

Genre: Musik rap, Korea Dance/Electronic, Pop, K-Pop, Hip Hop/Rap