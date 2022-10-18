Lirik Lagu Cold Shoulder – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Cold Shoulder – Adele
You say it's all in my head
And the things I think just don't make sense
So where you been then? Don't go all coy
Don't turn it 'round on me like it's my fault
See I can see that look in your eyes
The one that shoots me each and every time (each and every time)
You grace me with your cold shoulder
Whenever you look at me I wish I was her
You shower me with words made of knives
Whenever you look at me I wish I was her
These days when I see you
You make it look like I'm see-through
Do tell me why you waste our time
When your heart ain't in it, and you're not satisfied
You know I know just how you feel
I'm starting to find myself feeling that way too
When you grace me with your cold shoulder
Whenever you look at me I wish I was her
You shower me with words made of knives
Whenever you look at me I wish I was her
Time and time again, I play the role of fool
(Just for you)
Even in the daylight when you think that
(I don't see you)
Try to look for things I hear but our eyes never find
Though I do know how you play
You grace me with your cold shoulder
Whenever you look at me I wish I was her
You shower me with words made of knives
Whenever you look at me I wish I was her
You grace me with your cold shoulder
Whenever you look at me I wish I was her
You shower me with words made of knives
Whenever you look at me I wish I was her
Credit
Produser : Mark Ronson
Penulis : Adkins, Sacha Skarbek
Album : 19
Fakta di baliknya
Lagu yang berjudul Cold Shoulder ini dinyanyikan oleh Adele sebagai salah satu single untuk album studio pertama Adele yang bernama 19.
Lagu ini dirilis secara digital di Irlandia pada tanggal 20 April 2008 dan dirilis di Britania Raya pada tanggal 21 April 2008.
Lagu yang memiliki durasi sekitar 3 menit 12 detik ini memiliki genre funk dan trip hop.
