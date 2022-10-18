Lirik Lagu Cold Shoulder – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Cold Shoulder – Adele

You say it's all in my head

And the things I think just don't make sense

So where you been then? Don't go all coy

Don't turn it 'round on me like it's my fault

See I can see that look in your eyes

The one that shoots me each and every time (each and every time)

You grace me with your cold shoulder

Whenever you look at me I wish I was her

You shower me with words made of knives

Whenever you look at me I wish I was her

These days when I see you

You make it look like I'm see-through

Do tell me why you waste our time

When your heart ain't in it, and you're not satisfied

You know I know just how you feel

I'm starting to find myself feeling that way too

When you grace me with your cold shoulder

Whenever you look at me I wish I was her

You shower me with words made of knives

Whenever you look at me I wish I was her

Time and time again, I play the role of fool

(Just for you)

Even in the daylight when you think that

(I don't see you)

Try to look for things I hear but our eyes never find

Though I do know how you play

You grace me with your cold shoulder

Whenever you look at me I wish I was her

You shower me with words made of knives

Whenever you look at me I wish I was her

You grace me with your cold shoulder

Whenever you look at me I wish I was her

You shower me with words made of knives

Whenever you look at me I wish I was her

Credit

Produser : Mark Ronson

Penulis : Adkins, Sacha Skarbek

Album : 19

Fakta di baliknya

Lagu yang berjudul Cold Shoulder ini dinyanyikan oleh Adele sebagai salah satu single untuk album studio pertama Adele yang bernama 19.

Lagu ini dirilis secara digital di Irlandia pada tanggal 20 April 2008 dan dirilis di Britania Raya pada tanggal 21 April 2008.

Lagu yang memiliki durasi sekitar 3 menit 12 detik ini memiliki genre funk dan trip hop.