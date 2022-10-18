Lirik Lagu Chasing Pavements – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Chasing Pavements – Adele
I've made up my mind
Don't need to think it over
If I'm wrong, I am right
Don't need to look no further
This ain't lust
I know this is love, but
If I tell the world
I'll never say enough
'Cause it was not said to you
And that's exactly what I need to do
If I end up with you
Should I give up?
Or should I just keep chasing pavements?
Even if it leads nowhere
Or would it be a waste?
Even If I knew my place, should I leave it there?
Should I give up?
Or should I just keep chasing pavements?
Even if it leads nowhere
I build myself up
And fly around in circles
Waiting as my heart drops
And my back begins to tingle
Finally, could this be it, or?
Should I give up?
Or should I just keep chasing pavements?
Even if it leads nowhere
Or would it be a waste?
Even if I knew my place, should I leave it there?
Should I give up?
Or should I just keep chasing pavements?
Even if it leads nowhere, yeah
Should I give up?
Or should I just keep chasing pavements?
Even if it leads nowhere
Or would it be a waste?
Even if I knew my place, should I leave it there?
Should I give up?
Or should I just keep on chasing pavements?
Should I just keep on chasing pavements?
Oh-oh
Should I give up?
Or should I just keep chasing pavements?
Even if it leads nowhere
Or would it be a waste?
Even if I knew my place, should I leave it there?
Should I give up?
Or should I just keep chasing pavements?
Even if it leads nowhere
Credit
Produser : Eg White
Penulis : Adkins, Eg White
Album : 19
Fakta di baliknya
Lagu Chasing Pavement ditulis oleh Adkins dan Eg White ini dinyanyikan oleh Adele sebagai salah satu single untuk album studio pertama Adele yang berjudul 19.
Lagu ini memiliki durasi 3 menit 31 detik dan dirilis pada 14 Januari 2008.
Lagu Chasing Pavements menceritakan tentang kisah sedih si penyanyi Adele yang tak juga kunjung diberi kepastian cinta oleh kekasihnya saat itu.
Artikel Pilihan