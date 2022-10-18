Lirik Lagu Chasing Pavements – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Chasing Pavements – Adele

I've made up my mind

Don't need to think it over

If I'm wrong, I am right

Don't need to look no further

This ain't lust

I know this is love, but

If I tell the world

I'll never say enough

'Cause it was not said to you

And that's exactly what I need to do

If I end up with you

Should I give up?

Or should I just keep chasing pavements?

Even if it leads nowhere

Or would it be a waste?

Even If I knew my place, should I leave it there?

Should I give up?

Or should I just keep chasing pavements?

Even if it leads nowhere

I build myself up

And fly around in circles

Waiting as my heart drops

And my back begins to tingle

Finally, could this be it, or?

Should I give up?

Or should I just keep chasing pavements?

Even if it leads nowhere

Or would it be a waste?

Even if I knew my place, should I leave it there?

Should I give up?

Or should I just keep chasing pavements?

Even if it leads nowhere, yeah

Should I give up?

Or should I just keep chasing pavements?

Even if it leads nowhere

Or would it be a waste?

Even if I knew my place, should I leave it there?

Should I give up?

Or should I just keep on chasing pavements?

Should I just keep on chasing pavements?

Oh-oh

Should I give up?

Or should I just keep chasing pavements?

Even if it leads nowhere

Or would it be a waste?

Even if I knew my place, should I leave it there?

Should I give up?

Or should I just keep chasing pavements?

Even if it leads nowhere

Credit

Produser : Eg White

Penulis : Adkins, Eg White

Album : 19

Fakta di baliknya

Lagu Chasing Pavement ditulis oleh Adkins dan Eg White ini dinyanyikan oleh Adele sebagai salah satu single untuk album studio pertama Adele yang berjudul 19.

Lagu ini memiliki durasi 3 menit 31 detik dan dirilis pada 14 Januari 2008.

Lagu Chasing Pavements menceritakan tentang kisah sedih si penyanyi Adele yang tak juga kunjung diberi kepastian cinta oleh kekasihnya saat itu.