Lirik Lagu Get Up Get Down – Vira Talisa dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Get Up Get Down – Vira Talisa
Isn't it funny when you look up to the sky
And it feels so close but yet it's far away from where you are?
Isn't it funny when you're feeling down
But there is nothing you can really do about it
I hope that it ain't true
But everybody feels it too
I hope that it ain't true
But what can you do?
You know it too
Isn't it funny how you feel so small
And it seems like you can never do it all?
It really is funny so just laugh it out
Cause does it really matter at all?
I know that it is true
And everybody feels it too
I know that it is true
So what would you do?
I know that it is true
And everybody feels it too
I know that it is true
So what would you do?
As if I know
Credits
Artis: Vira Talisa
Album: Vira Talisa
Rilis: 2016
