Lirik Lagu Get Up Get Down – Vira Talisa dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Get Up Get Down – Vira Talisa

Isn't it funny when you look up to the sky

And it feels so close but yet it's far away from where you are?

Isn't it funny when you're feeling down

But there is nothing you can really do about it

I hope that it ain't true

But everybody feels it too

I hope that it ain't true

But what can you do?

You know it too

Isn't it funny how you feel so small

And it seems like you can never do it all?

It really is funny so just laugh it out

Cause does it really matter at all?

I know that it is true

And everybody feels it too

I know that it is true

So what would you do?

I know that it is true

And everybody feels it too

I know that it is true

So what would you do?

As if I know

Credits

Artis: Vira Talisa

Album: Vira Talisa

Rilis: 2016