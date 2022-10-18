Lirik Lagu Best for Last – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Best for Last – Adele
Wait, do you see my heart on my sleeve?
It's been there for days on end and
It's been waiting for you to open up
Yours too baby, come on now
I'm trying to tell you just how
I'd like to hear the words roll out of your mouth finally
Say that it's always been me
That's made you feel a way you've never felt before
And I'm all you need and that you never want more
Then you'd say all of the right things without a clue
But you'd save the best for last
Like I'm the one for you
You should know that you're just a temporary fix
This is not rooted with you, it don't mean that much to me
Oh, just a filler in the space that happened to be free
How dare you think you'd get away with trying to play me, yeah
Why is it every time I think I've tried my hardest
It turns out it ain't enough?
You're still not mentioning love
What am I supposed to do to make you want me properly?
I'm taking these chances and getting nowhere
And though I'm trying my hardest you go back to her
And I think that I know things may never change
I'm still hoping one day I might hear you say
I make you feel a way you've never felt before
And I'm all you need and that you never want more
Then you'd say all of the right things without a clue
But you'd save the best for last
Like I'm the one for you
You should know that you're just a temporary fix
This is not rooted with you it don't mean that much to me
Oh just a filler in the space that happened to be free
How dare you think you'd get away with trying to play me, yeah
Yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
But, despite the truth that I know
I find it hard to let go and give up on you
Seems I love the things you do
Like the meaner you treat me, more eager I am
To persist with this heartbreak of running around|
And I will do until I'm finding myself with you
And make you feel a way you've never felt before
And be all you need so that you never want more
Then you'd say all of the right things without a clue
And you'll be the one for me and me, the one for you
Yeah
Yeah, yeah
Yeah
Yeah
Credit
Produser : Abbiss
Penulis : Adkins
Album : 19
Fakta di baliknya
Lagu yang berjudul Best for Last ini dinyanyikan oleh Adele sebagai salah satu single untuk album studio pertama Adele yang bernama 19.
Lagu ini memiliki durasi sekitar 4 menit 19 detik.
Lagu ini menceritakan tentang hubungan Adele dengan mantan pacarnya yang digantung begitu saja hubungannya.
