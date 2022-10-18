Lirik Lagu Best for Last – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Best for Last – Adele

Wait, do you see my heart on my sleeve?

It's been there for days on end and

It's been waiting for you to open up

Yours too baby, come on now

I'm trying to tell you just how

I'd like to hear the words roll out of your mouth finally

Say that it's always been me

That's made you feel a way you've never felt before

And I'm all you need and that you never want more

Then you'd say all of the right things without a clue

But you'd save the best for last

Like I'm the one for you

You should know that you're just a temporary fix

This is not rooted with you, it don't mean that much to me

Oh, just a filler in the space that happened to be free

How dare you think you'd get away with trying to play me, yeah

Why is it every time I think I've tried my hardest

It turns out it ain't enough?

You're still not mentioning love

What am I supposed to do to make you want me properly?

I'm taking these chances and getting nowhere

And though I'm trying my hardest you go back to her

And I think that I know things may never change

I'm still hoping one day I might hear you say

I make you feel a way you've never felt before

And I'm all you need and that you never want more

Then you'd say all of the right things without a clue

But you'd save the best for last

Like I'm the one for you

You should know that you're just a temporary fix

This is not rooted with you it don't mean that much to me

Oh just a filler in the space that happened to be free

How dare you think you'd get away with trying to play me, yeah

Yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

But, despite the truth that I know

I find it hard to let go and give up on you

Seems I love the things you do

Like the meaner you treat me, more eager I am

To persist with this heartbreak of running around|

And I will do until I'm finding myself with you

And make you feel a way you've never felt before

And be all you need so that you never want more

Then you'd say all of the right things without a clue

And you'll be the one for me and me, the one for you

Yeah

Yeah, yeah

Yeah

Yeah

Credit

Produser : Abbiss

Penulis : Adkins

Album : 19

Fakta di baliknya

Lagu yang berjudul Best for Last ini dinyanyikan oleh Adele sebagai salah satu single untuk album studio pertama Adele yang bernama 19.

Lagu ini memiliki durasi sekitar 4 menit 19 detik.

Lagu ini menceritakan tentang hubungan Adele dengan mantan pacarnya yang digantung begitu saja hubungannya.