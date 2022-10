Lirik Lagu Heart’s On Fire – Passenger dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Heart’s On Fire – Passenger

Well, I don't know how and I don't know why

When something's living well, you can't say die

You feel like laughing but you start to cry

I don't know how and I don't know why

Well, I don't have many and I don't have much

In fact, I don't have any but I got enough

'Cause I know those eyes and I know that touch

I don't have many and I don't have much

But oh darlin', my heart's on fire

Oh darlin', my heart's on fire

Oh darlin', my heart's on fire

For you

Well, I don't know where and I don't know when

But I know we'll be lovers again

I'll see you someday before the end

Don't know where and I don't know when

But oh darlin', my heart's on fire

Oh darlin', my heart's on fire

Oh darlin', my heart's on fire

You know those love songs break your heart, heart

You know those love songs break your heart, heart

You know those love songs break your heart, heart

Oh darlin', my hearts on fire

Oh darlin', my hearts on fire

Oh darlin', my hearts on fire

Oh darlin', my hearts on fire

Oh darlin', my hearts on fire

Oh darlin', my hearts on fire

Oh darlin', my hearts on fire

Oh darlin', my hearts on fire

For you

For you only, mmm-mm

Credit

Penyanyi: Passenger

Tahun rilis: 2014

Album: Whispers (Part 1)

Label: Nettwerk, Black Crow

Penulis lirik: Mike Rosenberg

Fakta Menarik

Lagu Heart’s On Fire merupakan bagian dari album bertajuk Whispers (Part 1) yang dirilis 2014 lalu.