Lirik Lagu Daydreamer – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Daydreamer
Sitting on the sea
Soaking up the sun
He is a real lover
And making up the past and
Feeling up his girl
Like he's never felt a figure before
A jaw dropper
Looks good when he walks
Is the subject of their talk
He would be hard to chase
But good to catch
And he could change the world
With his hands behind his back, oh
You can find him sittin' on your doorstep
Waiting for a surprise
And he will feel like he's been there for hours
And you can tell that he'll be there for life
Daydreamer
With eyes that make you melt
He lends his coat for shelter
Plus he's there for you
When he shouldn't be
But he stays all the same
Waits for you
Then sees you through
There's no way I
Could describe him
What I've said is
Just what I'm hoping for
But I will find him sittin' on my doorstep
Waiting for a surprise
And he will feel like he's been there for hours
And I can tell that he'll be there for life
And I can tell that he'll be there for life
Credit
Produser : Jim Abbiss
Penulis : Adele Adkins
Album : 19
Fakta di baliknya
Lagu yang dirilis oleh penyanyi asal Inggris ini dirilis sebagai single pertama pada album studio pertama Adele yang berjudul 19.
Lagu ini berdurasi sekitar 3 menit 41 detik.
Lagu Daydreamer menceritakan tentang penyanyi Adele yang berharap atau bermimpi untuk mempunyai kekasih yang baik dari segi hatinya.
