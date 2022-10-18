Lirik Lagu Daydreamer – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Daydreamer – Adele

Daydreamer

Sitting on the sea

Soaking up the sun

He is a real lover

And making up the past and

Feeling up his girl

Like he's never felt a figure before

A jaw dropper

Looks good when he walks

Is the subject of their talk

He would be hard to chase

But good to catch

And he could change the world

With his hands behind his back, oh

You can find him sittin' on your doorstep

Waiting for a surprise

And he will feel like he's been there for hours

And you can tell that he'll be there for life

Daydreamer

With eyes that make you melt

He lends his coat for shelter

Plus he's there for you

When he shouldn't be

But he stays all the same

Waits for you

Then sees you through

There's no way I

Could describe him

What I've said is

Just what I'm hoping for

But I will find him sittin' on my doorstep

Waiting for a surprise

And he will feel like he's been there for hours

And I can tell that he'll be there for life

And I can tell that he'll be there for life

Credit

Produser : Jim Abbiss

Penulis : Adele Adkins

Album : 19

Fakta di baliknya

Lagu yang dirilis oleh penyanyi asal Inggris ini dirilis sebagai single pertama pada album studio pertama Adele yang berjudul 19.

Lagu ini berdurasi sekitar 3 menit 41 detik.

Lagu Daydreamer menceritakan tentang penyanyi Adele yang berharap atau bermimpi untuk mempunyai kekasih yang baik dari segi hatinya.