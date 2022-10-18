Lirik Lagu Beautiful Birds – Passenger feat Birdy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Beautiful Birds – Passenger

You remember when we were two beautiful birds, we would light up the sky, when we'd fly,

You were orange and red, like the sun when it sets, I was green as an apple's eye.

You said you loved all the songs that I'd sing, like nothing you'd ever heard,

And I said I loved you with all of my heart when we were two beautiful birds.

Remember when we were two beautiful birds, we would say when the morning would come,

You are silver and blue like the moon when it's new, I was gold as the summer sun.

But one day you asked for a different song,

One that I just couldn't sing,

I got the melody sharp, and the words all wrong,

Those were the last days of spring.

To build a nest we pecked feathers from our chests,

Like a book tearing out every page,

We weren't to know that these feathers would grow,

Into a beautiful cage.

Credit

Penyanyi: Passenger

Tahun rilis: 2016

Album: Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea

Label: Nettwerk, Black Crow, Cooking Vinyl

Fakta Menarik

Lagu Beautiful Birds merupakan bagian dari album bertajuk Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea yang dirilis 2016 lalu. Per Oktober 2022, musik video lagu ini telah ditonton sebanyak 5,5 juta kali di YouTube.

Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea sendiri merupakan album studio ketujuh Passenger yang berisi 10 lagu. Adapun lagu-lagu dalam album tersebut adalah sebagai berikut: