Lirik Lagu Revelations – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Revelations – Iron Maiden

"O God of Earth and altar

Bow down and hear our cry

Our earthly rulers falter

Our people drift and die

The walls of gold entomb us

The swords of scorn divide

Take not thy thunder from us

Take away our pride"

Just a babe in a black abyss

No reason for a place like this

The walls are cold and souls cry out in pain

An easy way for the blind to go

A clever path for the fools who know

The secret of the hanged man, the smile on his lips

The light of the blind - you'll see

The venom tears my spine

The eyes of the Nile are opening - you'll see

She came to me with a serpent's kiss

As the eye of the sun rose on her lips

Moonlight catches silver tears that I cry

So we lay in a black embrace

And the seed is sown in a holy place

And I watched, and I waited for the dawn

The light of the blind - you'll see

The venom tears my spine

The eyes of the Nile are opening - you'll see

Go

Bind all of us together

Ablaze with hope and free

No storm or heavy weather

Will rock the boat you'll see

The time has come to close your eyes

Still the wind and rain

For the one who will be king

The watcher in the ring

It is you

It is you

It is you

Credits