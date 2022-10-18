Lirik Lagu Revelations – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 18 Oktober 2022, 04:14 WIB
Ilustrasi konser.
Ilustrasi konser. /Pexels/Sebastian Ervi

Lirik Lagu RevelationsIron Maiden

"O God of Earth and altar
Bow down and hear our cry
Our earthly rulers falter
Our people drift and die
The walls of gold entomb us
The swords of scorn divide
Take not thy thunder from us
Take away our pride"

Just a babe in a black abyss
No reason for a place like this
The walls are cold and souls cry out in pain
An easy way for the blind to go
A clever path for the fools who know
The secret of the hanged man, the smile on his lips

The light of the blind - you'll see
The venom tears my spine
The eyes of the Nile are opening - you'll see

She came to me with a serpent's kiss
As the eye of the sun rose on her lips
Moonlight catches silver tears that I cry
So we lay in a black embrace
And the seed is sown in a holy place
And I watched, and I waited for the dawn

The light of the blind - you'll see
The venom tears my spine
The eyes of the Nile are opening - you'll see

Go

Bind all of us together
Ablaze with hope and free
No storm or heavy weather
Will rock the boat you'll see
The time has come to close your eyes
Still the wind and rain
For the one who will be king
The watcher in the ring
It is you
It is you
It is you

Credits

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Irwan Suherman

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Galaxies - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Galaxies - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Oktober 2022, 00:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu Blowin In The Wind – Bob Dylan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blowin In The Wind – Bob Dylan dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 19:58 WIB
Mulai dari Einaudi Sampai Brahms, Berikut 10 Musik Klasik yang Cocok Diputar untuk Relaksasi

Mulai dari Einaudi Sampai Brahms, Berikut 10 Musik Klasik yang Cocok Diputar untuk Relaksasi

16 Oktober 2022, 20:15 WIB
Cara Daftar Nonton Konser Gratis BTS di Busan Hari Ini, Bisa Lewat Weverse

Cara Daftar Nonton Konser Gratis BTS di Busan Hari Ini, Bisa Lewat Weverse

15 Oktober 2022, 09:26 WIB
Lirik Lagu See The Light - Stephen Sanchez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu See The Light - Stephen Sanchez dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 01:03 WIB
Daftar Lengkap Pemenang AMI Awards 2022: Tulus Borong Piala, Glenn Fredly Dapat Penghargaan Seumur Hidup

Daftar Lengkap Pemenang AMI Awards 2022: Tulus Borong Piala, Glenn Fredly Dapat Penghargaan Seumur Hidup

14 Oktober 2022, 07:29 WIB
Lirik Lagu Everyday - Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Everyday - Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 01:32 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kiamat Kecil Hatiku – Aldy Maldini dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kiamat Kecil Hatiku – Aldy Maldini dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Thinkin Bout You – Frank Ocean dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Thinkin Bout You – Frank Ocean dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu Love Back - Why Don't We, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Love Back - Why Don't We, dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:03 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Usai Mahasiswi IPB Hanyut saat Banjir, Bima Arya ke Seluruh Lurah Kota Bogor: Periksa Kerawanan Wilayah
2

Tanda Pasangan Memiliki Potensi Lakukan KDRT, Berikut Penjelasan Psikolog
3

Seberapa Sehat Raja Charles III? Berikut Riwayat Kesehatan sang Raja
4

Manfaat Batang, Akar, dan Ubi Talas bagi Kesehatan, Ampuh Sembuhkan Diare hingga Nyeri Otot
5

8 Tanda Anda Mencintai Sahabat Sendiri, Salah Satunya Merasa Nyaman Satu Sama Lain
6

6 Alasan Anda Merasa Lelah setelah Bangun Tidur, Yuk Simak!
7

Jokowi Pamerkan Teman-teman Masa Kuliah di UGM, Soroti Ijazah Sarjananya yang Diisukan Palsu
8

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG Live Streaming Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Siaran Langsung Liga Spanyol 2022
9

Definisi Sederhana Stoikisme dan 5 Prinsip Dasarnya, Lakukan dan Hidupmu Akan Berubah
10

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Link Live Streaming El Clasico di Liga Spanyol Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Seputar Tangsel

Jadwal Acara TV MNCTV Hari ini, 18 Oktober 2022: Pada Zaman Dahulu Family 100, Bedah Rumah Lagi

Jadwal Acara TV MNCTV Hari ini, 18 Oktober 2022: Pada Zaman Dahulu Family 100, Bedah Rumah Lagi

18 Oktober 2022, 05:10 WIB

Media Pakuan

Cek Keberuntungan Karier Berdasarkan Ramalan 12 Zodiak Hari Ini: Leo Berhasil Mengatasi Titik Lemah dalam Diri

Cek Keberuntungan Karier Berdasarkan Ramalan 12 Zodiak Hari Ini: Leo Berhasil Mengatasi Titik Lemah dalam Diri

18 Oktober 2022, 05:10 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Prediksi Cinta Cancer, Leo dan Virgo Hari Ini; Biarkan Tindakan Berbicara Ketika Kehilangan Hubungan

Prediksi Cinta Cancer, Leo dan Virgo Hari Ini; Biarkan Tindakan Berbicara Ketika Kehilangan Hubungan

18 Oktober 2022, 05:10 WIB

Respon Sulteng

Jangan Biarkan Meski Telihat Sepele, Bintitan akan Jadi Begini Jika Tidak Ditangani

Jangan Biarkan Meski Telihat Sepele, Bintitan akan Jadi Begini Jika Tidak Ditangani

18 Oktober 2022, 05:07 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

19 LINK Download Twibbonize 'Bingkai Foto' Hari Sumpah Pemuda ke 94 Pada 28 Oktober 2022, Pilih dan Bagikan

19 LINK Download Twibbonize 'Bingkai Foto' Hari Sumpah Pemuda ke 94 Pada 28 Oktober 2022, Pilih dan Bagikan

18 Oktober 2022, 05:06 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Latihan Soal Tes Sumatif Matematika Kelas 7 SMP MTs: Perbandingan Beserta Kunci Jawaban dan Pembahasan Part 6

Latihan Soal Tes Sumatif Matematika Kelas 7 SMP MTs: Perbandingan Beserta Kunci Jawaban dan Pembahasan Part 6

18 Oktober 2022, 05:05 WIB

Media Magelang

Jadwal Indosiar Selasa, 18 Oktober 2022: Ada D Academy 5 Top 24 Group 6 Show dan Kisah Nyata

Jadwal Indosiar Selasa, 18 Oktober 2022: Ada D Academy 5 Top 24 Group 6 Show dan Kisah Nyata

18 Oktober 2022, 05:05 WIB

Seputar Tangsel

Jadwal Acara TV RCTI Lengkap Hari ini, 18 Oktober 2022: Cinta Alesha, Trending Banget Loh dan Silet

Jadwal Acara TV RCTI Lengkap Hari ini, 18 Oktober 2022: Cinta Alesha, Trending Banget Loh dan Silet

18 Oktober 2022, 05:05 WIB

Media Pakuan

Ramalan 6 Shio Hari Ini, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022: Shio Harimau Memiliki Lebih Banyak Ruang Untuk Kemajuan

Ramalan 6 Shio Hari Ini, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022: Shio Harimau Memiliki Lebih Banyak Ruang Untuk Kemajuan

18 Oktober 2022, 05:05 WIB

Portal Jogja

Jadwal Acara RCTI Selasa 18 Oktober 2022: Cinta Alesha, Preman Pensiun dan Ikatan Cinta

Jadwal Acara RCTI Selasa 18 Oktober 2022: Cinta Alesha, Preman Pensiun dan Ikatan Cinta

18 Oktober 2022, 05:03 WIB

Respon Sulteng

Begini Gejala dan Cara Atasi Bintitan, Jika Lambat Bisa Parah

Begini Gejala dan Cara Atasi Bintitan, Jika Lambat Bisa Parah

18 Oktober 2022, 05:03 WIB

Suara Halmahera

Lewan

Lewan"Goal"ski Kembali Raih Gelar Striker Terbaik 2022

18 Oktober 2022, 05:03 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Bandung Hari Ini Selasa, 18 Oktober 2022 Ada di Lima Lokasi

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Bandung Hari Ini Selasa, 18 Oktober 2022 Ada di Lima Lokasi

18 Oktober 2022, 05:02 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Jadwal Acara TV Hari Ini Selasa, 18 Oktober 2022: Trans TV, SCTV, dan NET TV, Ada Film 'Man on Fire'

Jadwal Acara TV Hari Ini Selasa, 18 Oktober 2022: Trans TV, SCTV, dan NET TV, Ada Film 'Man on Fire'

18 Oktober 2022, 05:01 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Ramalan Shio Selasa 18 Oktober 2022 Tikus, Kerbau, Macan, Kelinci: Anda Bisa Mengharapkan Hasil yang Bahagia

Ramalan Shio Selasa 18 Oktober 2022 Tikus, Kerbau, Macan, Kelinci: Anda Bisa Mengharapkan Hasil yang Bahagia

18 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Kabar Priangan

Ramalan Zodiak Selasa 18 Oktober 2022: Scorpio akan Memulai Hubungan Baru, Sagitarius Diterpa Masalah, Libra?

Ramalan Zodiak Selasa 18 Oktober 2022: Scorpio akan Memulai Hubungan Baru, Sagitarius Diterpa Masalah, Libra?

18 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Jadwal Acara RCTI Hari Ini, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022: Ada Preman Pensiun Season 7, Ikatan Cinta, TBL

Jadwal Acara RCTI Hari Ini, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022: Ada Preman Pensiun Season 7, Ikatan Cinta, TBL

18 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Berita DIY

Cara Pinjam Uang di Bank BRI BNI Mandiri Tanpa Jaminan dan Syarat Meminjam Uang Himbara 2022

Cara Pinjam Uang di Bank BRI BNI Mandiri Tanpa Jaminan dan Syarat Meminjam Uang Himbara 2022

18 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Selasa 18 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Tabanan dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Selasa 18 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Tabanan dan Sekitarnya

18 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Utara Times

Momen Hari Santri Nasional 2022, BNPT Ajak Santri Melawan Kontra Narasi Kebencian

Momen Hari Santri Nasional 2022, BNPT Ajak Santri Melawan Kontra Narasi Kebencian

18 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Lagu Ona Hetharua, Judul Baper Tapi Boong dengan Lirik dan Terjemahan

Chord Lagu Ona Hetharua, Judul Baper Tapi Boong dengan Lirik dan Terjemahan

18 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Jababeka News

Jadwal Acara Kompas TV Lengkap Hari Ini, 18 Oktober 2022: Indonesia Update, Laporan Khusus Hingga B-Talk

Jadwal Acara Kompas TV Lengkap Hari Ini, 18 Oktober 2022: Indonesia Update, Laporan Khusus Hingga B-Talk

18 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Seputar Tangsel

Jadwal Acara TV TransTV Hari ini, 18 Oktober 2022: Siapa Mau Jadi Juara Hingga Rumpi No Secret

Jadwal Acara TV TransTV Hari ini, 18 Oktober 2022: Siapa Mau Jadi Juara Hingga Rumpi No Secret

18 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Media Magelang

Harga Set Top Box Cek di Sini, Ada Rekomendasi Merk STB Bisa Beli di Marketplace

Harga Set Top Box Cek di Sini, Ada Rekomendasi Merk STB Bisa Beli di Marketplace

18 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Prediksi Cinta Aries, Taurus dan Gemini Hari Ini; Sekarang Saatnya Mengambil Tindakan dalam Hal Cinta

Prediksi Cinta Aries, Taurus dan Gemini Hari Ini; Sekarang Saatnya Mengambil Tindakan dalam Hal Cinta

18 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB