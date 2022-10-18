Lirik Lagu Stratego dari Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Stratego – Iron Maiden

How do you read a madman's mind

Teach me the art of war

For I shall bring more

Than you bargained for

Give me an ultimatum

That I could not dream of

Spills of a crying nation

Upon my soul

For I have not a mortal soul

That you already know

Look at my eyes

There's no surprise

Ocean is black the devil's track

Looking beyond beneath the sea

Eye of the storm is here again

Been there before you were ever born

Beyond the dark I feel the pain

It's hidden but I can't explain

A cross to bear

A heavy faith

My sorrow whispers

Time again

I hear you calling my name

Come to claim my life again

Pray for me I'm almost there

The pain almost too much to bear

I try to find my way back home

To feel the same again

The voice of nothing

Listened far too long

Little by little eat away

I think I've lost my mind

Too late to change now

What I left behind