Lirik Lagu Love Again – Dua Lipa dan Makna di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu

I never thought that I would find a way out

I never thought I'd hear my heartbeat so loud

I can't believe there's something left in my chest anymore

But goddamn, you got me in love again

I used to think that I was made out of stone

I used to spend so many nights on my own

I never knew I had it in me to dance anymore

But goddamn, you got me in love again

Show me that heaven's right here, baby

Touch me, so I know I'm not crazy

Never have I ever met somebody like you

Used to be afraid of love and what it might do

But goddamn, you got me in love again

You got me in love again

You got me in love again

You got me in love again

Again

So many nights, my tears fell harder than rain

Scared I would take my broken heart to the grave

I'd rather die than have to live in a storm like before

But goddamn, you got me in love again

Show me that heaven's right here, baby

Touch me, so I know I'm not crazy

Never have I ever met somebody like you

Used to be afraid of love, and what it might do

But goddamn, you got me in love again

You got me in love again

You got me in love again

You got me in love again

Again

I can't believe, I can't believe

I finally found someone

'll sink my teeth in disbelief

'Cause you're the one that I want

I can't believe, I can't believe

I'm not afraid anymore

Goddamn, you got me in love again

La-la-la, la-la-la

La-la-la, la-la-la

I never thought that I would find a way out

I never thought I'd hear my heartbeat so loud

I can't believe there's something left in my chest anymore

Oh, goddamn, you got me in love again

I can't believe, I can't believe

I finally found someone

I'll sink my teeth in disbelief

'Cause you're the one that I want

I can't believe there's something left inside my chest anymore

But goddamn, you got me in love again

You got me in love again

You got me in love again

You got me in love again (again and again)

Again (and again and again and again)

Credit

Penulis: Irving Wallman. Bing Crosby, Max Wartell, Stephen Noel Kozmeniuk, Chelcee Maria Grimes, Dua Lipa, Clarence Coffee Jr

Tahun rilis: 2020

Album: Future Nostalgia

Genre: Pop

Makna Lagu Love Again – Dua Lipa

Lirik lagu Love Again yang dibawakan oleh Dua Lipa ini menceritakan tentang Dua Lipa yang belajar untuk kembali membuka hatinya setelah dilanda dengan rasa trauma yang berkepanjangan.

Trauma yang dimilikinya disebabkan oleh pengalaman pahit saat menjalin hubungan yang tidak sehat dengan sang mantan kekasih.