Lirik Lagu Love Again – Dua Lipa dan Makna di Baliknya

I never thought that I would find a way out
I never thought I'd hear my heartbeat so loud
I can't believe there's something left in my chest anymore
But goddamn, you got me in love again
I used to think that I was made out of stone
I used to spend so many nights on my own
I never knew I had it in me to dance anymore
But goddamn, you got me in love again
Show me that heaven's right here, baby
Touch me, so I know I'm not crazy
Never have I ever met somebody like you
Used to be afraid of love and what it might do
But goddamn, you got me in love again
You got me in love again
You got me in love again
You got me in love again
Again
So many nights, my tears fell harder than rain
Scared I would take my broken heart to the grave
I'd rather die than have to live in a storm like before
But goddamn, you got me in love again
Show me that heaven's right here, baby
Touch me, so I know I'm not crazy
Never have I ever met somebody like you
Used to be afraid of love, and what it might do
But goddamn, you got me in love again
You got me in love again
You got me in love again
You got me in love again
Again
I can't believe, I can't believe
I finally found someone
'll sink my teeth in disbelief
'Cause you're the one that I want
I can't believe, I can't believe
I'm not afraid anymore
Goddamn, you got me in love again
La-la-la, la-la-la
La-la-la, la-la-la
I never thought that I would find a way out
I never thought I'd hear my heartbeat so loud
I can't believe there's something left in my chest anymore
Oh, goddamn, you got me in love again
I can't believe, I can't believe
I finally found someone
I'll sink my teeth in disbelief
'Cause you're the one that I want
I can't believe there's something left inside my chest anymore
But goddamn, you got me in love again
You got me in love again
You got me in love again
You got me in love again (again and again)
Again (and again and again and again)
Credit
Penulis: Irving Wallman. Bing Crosby, Max Wartell, Stephen Noel Kozmeniuk, Chelcee Maria Grimes, Dua Lipa, Clarence Coffee Jr
Tahun rilis: 2020
Album: Future Nostalgia
Genre: Pop
Makna Lagu Love Again – Dua Lipa
Lirik lagu Love Again yang dibawakan oleh Dua Lipa ini menceritakan tentang Dua Lipa yang belajar untuk kembali membuka hatinya setelah dilanda dengan rasa trauma yang berkepanjangan.
Trauma yang dimilikinya disebabkan oleh pengalaman pahit saat menjalin hubungan yang tidak sehat dengan sang mantan kekasih.
