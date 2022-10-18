Lirik Lagu Kiss and Make Up – Dua Lipa feat BLACKPINK dan Makna di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kiss and Make Up – Dua Lipa feat BLACKPINK

Lirik Lagu

We haven't talked all morning

Bang my head, bang my head against the wall

I'm scared, I'm falling

Losing all, losing all my control

And I'm tired of talking

Feel myself saying the same old things

But this love's important

Don't wanna lose, don't wanna lose you this way

I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I

Feel like we about to break up

I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I

Just wanna kiss and make up one last time

Touch me like you touch nobody

Put your hands all up on me

Tired of hearing sorry

Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up

How about we leave this party?

'Cause all I want is you up on me

Tired of hearing sorry

Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up

Kiss, kiss and make up

Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up

Kiss, kiss and make up

Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up

Ajigdo neoleul

Mos tteonago mwol hago issneun geonji

Eonjengan-eun kkeutnal geol

Tteonal geol algo issjiman

Gojangnan ulil

Dasi gochyeobol suneun eobs-eul ji

Amuleon maldo hajima

Majimag-eun eobs-eo

I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I

Feel like we about to break up

I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I

Just wanna kiss and make up one last time

Touch me like you touch nobody

Put your hands all up on me

Tired of hearing sorry

Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up

How about we leave this party?

'Cause all I want is you up on me

Tired of hearing sorry

Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up

Kiss, kiss and make up

Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up

Kiss, kiss and make up

Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up

Geuge mwoga doeeossgeon da pil-yo eobs-eo neomyeon dwaess-eo

So tell me, can we work this whole thing out?

Work this whole thing out

nal cheoeum mannassdeon seolledeon sungan geuttaecheoleom

So tell me, can we work this whole thing out?

Work this whole thing out

Kiss, kiss and make up

Touch me like you touch nobody

Put your hands all up on me

Tired of hearing sorry

Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up

How about we leave this party?

'Cause all I want is you up on me

Tired of hearing sorry

Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up

Kiss, kiss and make up

Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up

Kiss, kiss and make up

Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up

Kiss, kiss and make up

Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up

Kiss, kiss and make up

Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up

Credit

Penulis: Marc Vincent, Chelcee Maria Grimes, Mathieu Jomphe-lepine, Zacharie, Alexander Reymond, Yannick Ratogi

Tahun rilis: 2017

Album: Dua Lipa