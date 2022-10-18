Lirik Lagu Kiss and Make Up – Dua Lipa feat BLACKPINK dan Makna di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kiss and Make Up – Dua Lipa feat BLACKPINK
Lirik Lagu
We haven't talked all morning
Bang my head, bang my head against the wall
I'm scared, I'm falling
Losing all, losing all my control
And I'm tired of talking
Feel myself saying the same old things
But this love's important
Don't wanna lose, don't wanna lose you this way
I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I
Feel like we about to break up
I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I
Just wanna kiss and make up one last time
Touch me like you touch nobody
Put your hands all up on me
Tired of hearing sorry
Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up
How about we leave this party?
'Cause all I want is you up on me
Tired of hearing sorry
Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up
Kiss, kiss and make up
Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up
Kiss, kiss and make up
Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up
Ajigdo neoleul
Mos tteonago mwol hago issneun geonji
Eonjengan-eun kkeutnal geol
Tteonal geol algo issjiman
Gojangnan ulil
Dasi gochyeobol suneun eobs-eul ji
Amuleon maldo hajima
Majimag-eun eobs-eo
I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I
Feel like we about to break up
I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I
Just wanna kiss and make up one last time
Touch me like you touch nobody
Put your hands all up on me
Tired of hearing sorry
Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up
How about we leave this party?
'Cause all I want is you up on me
Tired of hearing sorry
Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up
Kiss, kiss and make up
Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up
Kiss, kiss and make up
Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up
Geuge mwoga doeeossgeon da pil-yo eobs-eo neomyeon dwaess-eo
So tell me, can we work this whole thing out?
Work this whole thing out
nal cheoeum mannassdeon seolledeon sungan geuttaecheoleom
So tell me, can we work this whole thing out?
Work this whole thing out
Kiss, kiss and make up
Touch me like you touch nobody
Put your hands all up on me
Tired of hearing sorry
Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up
How about we leave this party?
'Cause all I want is you up on me
Tired of hearing sorry
Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up
Kiss, kiss and make up
Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up
Kiss, kiss and make up
Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up
Kiss, kiss and make up
Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up
Kiss, kiss and make up
Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up
Credit
Penulis: Marc Vincent, Chelcee Maria Grimes, Mathieu Jomphe-lepine, Zacharie, Alexander Reymond, Yannick Ratogi
Tahun rilis: 2017
Album: Dua Lipa
Artikel Pilihan