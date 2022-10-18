Lirik lagu EDGING – Blink-182 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Blink-182 - EDGING

I ain’t that cool

A little fucked in the head

They’ll be hanging me quick

When I’m back from the dead

Get the rope

I’m a punk rock kid

I came from hell with a curse

She tried to pray it away

So I fucked her in church

Don’t you know

They say you’re not safe here if I stay

With a knife that sharp no way

No I leave them broken hearted

Oh no look at the mess we started

Oh no I leave the broken hearts this way

What you say

You want to play

Yeah don’t be fooled

I’m only letting you down

They pursued me on foot

But I hid in the crowd

Like a ghost

The seats of my car

Are filled with cigarette burns

I got a fire in my eye

A little blood on my shirt

Let’s hit the road

I know there’s a special place in hell

That my friends and I know well

There’s a perfect place to go

When it’s time to lose control

Nightmare daydream

You can’t save me

Credit