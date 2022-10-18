Lirik Lagu The Long Road – Passenger dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Long Road – Passenger

We've walked the long road and you've worn it well

You stitched yourself up when you fell

Keep your memories in jars

Carry secrets in scars

Beneath your shell

You've seen some good days, and some bad ones too

You weave through fashion and trend

You've seen a sun rise on an ocean blue

You've seen it set for the dearest of friends

You found faith but you, chose to doubt it

You found love but you, left without it

And now you don't want, to talk about it

You travelled down through foreign lands

Touched mountain tops and golden sand

Seen pyramids and temples made of stone

Keep seashells in a cashmere scarf

A treasured book of photographs

In every single one you stand alone

You've seen Vienna and the Berlin wall

As you watched the decades fall

The letters that you wrote never made it home

Your birthdays flew past like June

With Christmas days in hotel rooms

And new years eve with people you don't know

You built friendships but they, sailed without you

You never meant it and that's why, they doubt you

They don't ever talk about you

You're older than you used to be

The mirror weaves a tapestry

Of lines that dance and shimmer 'round your eyes

You stare back at a man, forever holding out his hand

As if the answer's going to fall out of the sky

But the penny never dropped

And no man has ever stopped time flying by

Credit

Penyanyi: Passenger

Tahun rilis: 2016

Album: Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea

Label: Nettwerk, Black Crow, Cooking Vinyl

Fakta Menarik

Lagu The Long Road merupakan bagian dari album bertajuk Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea yang dirilis 2016 lalu. Per Oktober 2022, video audio lagu ini telah ditonton sebanyak 3,7 juta kali di YouTube.

Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea sendiri merupakan album studio ketujuh Passenger yang berisi 10 lagu. Adapun lagu-lagu dalam album tersebut adalah sebagai berikut: