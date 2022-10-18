Lirik Lagu The Long Road – Passenger dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Long Road – Passenger
We've walked the long road and you've worn it well
You stitched yourself up when you fell
Keep your memories in jars
Carry secrets in scars
Beneath your shell
You've seen some good days, and some bad ones too
You weave through fashion and trend
You've seen a sun rise on an ocean blue
You've seen it set for the dearest of friends
You found faith but you, chose to doubt it
You found love but you, left without it
And now you don't want, to talk about it
You travelled down through foreign lands
Touched mountain tops and golden sand
Seen pyramids and temples made of stone
Keep seashells in a cashmere scarf
A treasured book of photographs
In every single one you stand alone
You've seen Vienna and the Berlin wall
As you watched the decades fall
The letters that you wrote never made it home
Your birthdays flew past like June
With Christmas days in hotel rooms
And new years eve with people you don't know
You built friendships but they, sailed without you
You never meant it and that's why, they doubt you
They don't ever talk about you
You're older than you used to be
The mirror weaves a tapestry
Of lines that dance and shimmer 'round your eyes
You stare back at a man, forever holding out his hand
As if the answer's going to fall out of the sky
But the penny never dropped
And no man has ever stopped time flying by
Credit
Penyanyi: Passenger
Tahun rilis: 2016
Album: Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea
Label: Nettwerk, Black Crow, Cooking Vinyl
Fakta Menarik
Lagu The Long Road merupakan bagian dari album bertajuk Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea yang dirilis 2016 lalu. Per Oktober 2022, video audio lagu ini telah ditonton sebanyak 3,7 juta kali di YouTube.
Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea sendiri merupakan album studio ketujuh Passenger yang berisi 10 lagu. Adapun lagu-lagu dalam album tersebut adalah sebagai berikut:
