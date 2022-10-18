Lirik Lagu Wind – Ify Alyssa dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 18 Oktober 2022, 00:11 WIB
Video klip Wind dari Ify Alyssa.
Video klip Wind dari Ify Alyssa. /Tangkapan layar YouTube/Ify Alyssa

Lirik Lagu WindIfy Alyssa

Searching for you across the sun
Follow me to sea and we'll run
High in the skies, floating on clouds
Come here, take my hand

Searching for you across the sun
Follow me to sea where we'll run
High in the skies, floating on clouds
Will you come and sing with me?

I'll follow you through the crowd
Wherever you go, wherever the wind blows
High up with you in your arms
Wherever you go that's where I will be

[Instrumental]

High in the skies, floating on clouds
High in the skies, floating on clouds
High in the skies, floating on clouds
Will you comе and sing with me?

I'll follow you through the crowd
Wherеver you go, wherever the wind blows
High up with you in your arms
Wherever you go that's where I will
I'll follow you through the crowd
Wherever you go, wherever the wind blows
High up with you in your arms
Wherever you go

Wherever you go
Wherever you go that's
Where I will be

Credits

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Irwan Suherman

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Galaxies - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Galaxies - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 Oktober 2022, 00:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu Blowin In The Wind – Bob Dylan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blowin In The Wind – Bob Dylan dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 19:58 WIB
Mulai dari Einaudi Sampai Brahms, Berikut 10 Musik Klasik yang Cocok Diputar untuk Relaksasi

Mulai dari Einaudi Sampai Brahms, Berikut 10 Musik Klasik yang Cocok Diputar untuk Relaksasi

16 Oktober 2022, 20:15 WIB
Cara Daftar Nonton Konser Gratis BTS di Busan Hari Ini, Bisa Lewat Weverse

Cara Daftar Nonton Konser Gratis BTS di Busan Hari Ini, Bisa Lewat Weverse

15 Oktober 2022, 09:26 WIB
Lirik Lagu See The Light - Stephen Sanchez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu See The Light - Stephen Sanchez dan Fakta di Baliknya

15 Oktober 2022, 01:03 WIB
Daftar Lengkap Pemenang AMI Awards 2022: Tulus Borong Piala, Glenn Fredly Dapat Penghargaan Seumur Hidup

Daftar Lengkap Pemenang AMI Awards 2022: Tulus Borong Piala, Glenn Fredly Dapat Penghargaan Seumur Hidup

14 Oktober 2022, 07:29 WIB
Lirik Lagu Everyday - Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Everyday - Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 01:32 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kiamat Kecil Hatiku – Aldy Maldini dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kiamat Kecil Hatiku – Aldy Maldini dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Thinkin Bout You – Frank Ocean dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Thinkin Bout You – Frank Ocean dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu Love Back - Why Don't We, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Love Back - Why Don't We, dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 Oktober 2022, 00:03 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Hotman Paris Keliling Kota Bandung Ditemani Ridwan Kamil hingga Bahas Soal Pilpres 2024
2

Manfaat Minyak Alpukat untuk Diet, Salah Satunya Bantu Turunkan Berat Badan
3

Mahasiswi IPB yang Terseret Banjir Berhasil Ditemukan di Jakarta
4

Dua Pria Bersenjata Serang Tempat Latihan Militer Rusia, 11 Tentara Tewas
5

Presiden Xi Inginkan China dan Taiwan Capai Resolusi Damai: Masalah Ini adalah Urusan Beijing
6

Viral Penampakan Toyota Innova Baru Kepergok Uji Jalan, Siap Meluncur November 2022
7

Jenis Makanan yang Berperan Penting Jaga Kesehatan Mata hingga Saran Merawatnya
8

Link Live Streaming Ikatan Cinta 16 Oktober 2022: Nino Didesak Jujur terkait Siena oleh Penyidik Kepolisian
9

Selain Bantu Atasi Pilek, Berikut Pentingnya Vitamin C untuk Jaga Kekebalan Tubuh
10

5 Nama Pemain Tertua yang Akan Berlaga di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Purwokerto, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022, Pagi Sore Berawan, Siang Malam Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Purwokerto, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022, Pagi Sore Berawan, Siang Malam Hujan

18 Oktober 2022, 00:12 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

18 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022  serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022  serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

18 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Pubalingga, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022, Pagi Sore Berawan, Siang Malam Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Pubalingga, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022, Pagi Sore Berawan, Siang Malam Hujan

18 Oktober 2022, 00:08 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

18 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

18 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Selasa 18 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Denpasar dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Selasa 18 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Denpasar dan Sekitarnya

18 Oktober 2022, 00:04 WIB

Jababeka News

Bukti Minta 10 Pemain Keturunan Ternyata ini Target Shin Tae-Yong Bersama Timnas Indonesia

Bukti Minta 10 Pemain Keturunan Ternyata ini Target Shin Tae-Yong Bersama Timnas Indonesia

18 Oktober 2022, 00:03 WIB

Zona Kaltim

Sebanyak Enam Orang Pengidap Gagal Ginjal Misterius Di Bali Makin Menggembirakan

Sebanyak Enam Orang Pengidap Gagal Ginjal Misterius Di Bali Makin Menggembirakan

18 Oktober 2022, 00:02 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Kunci Gitar Just the way you are : Bruno Mars ‘Lirik dan Terjemahan’

Chord Kunci Gitar Just the way you are : Bruno Mars ‘Lirik dan Terjemahan’

18 Oktober 2022, 00:00 WIB

Portal Lebak

Harga Minyak Dunia Meroket, SKK Migas Agresif Tingkatkan Produksi Hulu Migas

Harga Minyak Dunia Meroket, SKK Migas Agresif Tingkatkan Produksi Hulu Migas

17 Oktober 2022, 23:57 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Gempa Bumi Magnitudo 5.1 Landa Sulawesi Utara, Tidak Berpotensi Tsunami

Gempa Bumi Magnitudo 5.1 Landa Sulawesi Utara, Tidak Berpotensi Tsunami

17 Oktober 2022, 23:55 WIB

Media Kupang

Verifikasi Faktual oleh KPUD Belu, DPD PSI Belu Dinyatakan Lolos Memenuhi Syarat

Verifikasi Faktual oleh KPUD Belu, DPD PSI Belu Dinyatakan Lolos Memenuhi Syarat

17 Oktober 2022, 23:52 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Besok Polri Bakal Lakukan Pemeriksaan Ketua PSSI Terkait Tragedi Stadion Kanjuruhan

Besok Polri Bakal Lakukan Pemeriksaan Ketua PSSI Terkait Tragedi Stadion Kanjuruhan

17 Oktober 2022, 23:49 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Pisces, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Pisces, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022

17 Oktober 2022, 23:44 WIB

Portal Lebak

Ikatan Cinta 17 Oktober 2022: Aldebaran Rasakan Betapa Kehilangan Andin, Jika Tak Bersamanya

Ikatan Cinta 17 Oktober 2022: Aldebaran Rasakan Betapa Kehilangan Andin, Jika Tak Bersamanya

17 Oktober 2022, 23:43 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Kapolri Instruksikan Kadiv Propam Dalami Terkait Coretan di Polres Luwu

Kapolri Instruksikan Kadiv Propam Dalami Terkait Coretan di Polres Luwu

17 Oktober 2022, 23:40 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Aquarius, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Aquarius, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022

17 Oktober 2022, 23:38 WIB

Jababeka News

Terpesona Publik Terpesona - Timnas U-15 Indonesia Diluar Dugaan Libas Brazil 3-0 - Gothia Cup 2022

Terpesona Publik Terpesona - Timnas U-15 Indonesia Diluar Dugaan Libas Brazil 3-0 - Gothia Cup 2022

17 Oktober 2022, 23:34 WIB

Portal Sulut

Penuhi Keinginan Mbappe, Galtier Ubah Pola Bermain PSG

Penuhi Keinginan Mbappe, Galtier Ubah Pola Bermain PSG

17 Oktober 2022, 23:34 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Redmi Note 11 Pro Bisa Bikin Oppo A96 Terpojok, Kamera 108 MP, Pengisian Daya Singkat dan Lebih Murah

Redmi Note 11 Pro Bisa Bikin Oppo A96 Terpojok, Kamera 108 MP, Pengisian Daya Singkat dan Lebih Murah

17 Oktober 2022, 23:34 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Capricorn, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Capricorn, Selasa 18 Oktober 2022

17 Oktober 2022, 23:31 WIB

Berita DIY

Link Live Streaming Villarreal vs Osasuna Malam Ini Liga Spanyol Disiarkan TV Online, Line Up dan Jam Tayang

Link Live Streaming Villarreal vs Osasuna Malam Ini Liga Spanyol Disiarkan TV Online, Line Up dan Jam Tayang

17 Oktober 2022, 23:30 WIB

Flores Terkini

Akun Twitter Ini Yakin 100 Persen Ijazah SMA Presiden Joko Widodo Palsu: Tanda Tangan Kepala Sekolah Beda

Akun Twitter Ini Yakin 100 Persen Ijazah SMA Presiden Joko Widodo Palsu: Tanda Tangan Kepala Sekolah Beda

17 Oktober 2022, 23:29 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE AS Roma vs Sampdoria Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE AS Roma vs Sampdoria Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

17 Oktober 2022, 23:29 WIB