Lirik Lagu Wind – Ify Alyssa dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wind – Ify Alyssa

Searching for you across the sun

Follow me to sea and we'll run

High in the skies, floating on clouds

Come here, take my hand

Searching for you across the sun

Follow me to sea where we'll run

High in the skies, floating on clouds

Will you come and sing with me?

I'll follow you through the crowd

Wherever you go, wherever the wind blows

High up with you in your arms

Wherever you go that's where I will be

[Instrumental]

High in the skies, floating on clouds

High in the skies, floating on clouds

High in the skies, floating on clouds

Will you comе and sing with me?

I'll follow you through the crowd

Wherеver you go, wherever the wind blows

High up with you in your arms

Wherever you go that's where I will

I'll follow you through the crowd

Wherever you go, wherever the wind blows

High up with you in your arms

Wherever you go

Wherever you go

Wherever you go that's

Where I will be

