Lirik Lagu Wind – Ify Alyssa dan Fakta di Baliknya

Searching for you across the sun
Follow me to sea and we'll run
High in the skies, floating on clouds
Come here, take my hand
Searching for you across the sun
Follow me to sea where we'll run
High in the skies, floating on clouds
Will you come and sing with me?
I'll follow you through the crowd
Wherever you go, wherever the wind blows
High up with you in your arms
Wherever you go that's where I will be
[Instrumental]
High in the skies, floating on clouds
High in the skies, floating on clouds
High in the skies, floating on clouds
Will you comе and sing with me?
I'll follow you through the crowd
Wherеver you go, wherever the wind blows
High up with you in your arms
Wherever you go that's where I will
I'll follow you through the crowd
Wherever you go, wherever the wind blows
High up with you in your arms
Wherever you go
Wherever you go
Wherever you go that's
Where I will be
Credits
Artikel Pilihan