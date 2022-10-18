Lirik Lagu Fool’s Gold – Passenger dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Fool’s Gold – Passenger
Can't you show me something I've not seen before
Magic tricks and pirate ships - they just don't work no more
Given up on treasure chests that wash upon the shore
'Cause fool's gold never seems to keep its shine
Can't you give me something I can hold in my hands
Sick of gold rush promises and empty suitcase plans
I won't go back to treasure maps and digging in the sand
For I always seem to lose whatever I find
Yeah, I always seem to leave it all behind
Give me golden afternoons in May
Give me silver moons that light my way
And I won't ask for fool's gold anymore
Can't you make me feel like I haven't felt for years
When we laughed like we did when I was a kid until I burst into tears
And count the diamond stars and drink the water crystal clear
And I'll be richer than any man who lives with fear
Singing aaaaaay
Give me golden afternoons in May
Give me silver moons that light my way
I won't ask for fool's gold anymore
I won't ask for fool's gold anymore
I won't ask for fool's gold anymore
Credit
Penyanyi: Passenger
Tahun rilis: 2016
Album: Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea
Label: Nettwerk, Black Crow, Cooking Vinyl
Fakta Menarik
Lagu Fool’s Gold merupakan bagian dari album bertajuk Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea yang dirilis 2016 lalu. Per Oktober 2022, video audio lagu ini telah ditonton sebanyak 3,6 juta kali di YouTube.
Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea sendiri merupakan album studio ketujuh Passenger yang berisi 10 lagu. Adapun lagu-lagu dalam album tersebut adalah sebagai berikut:
