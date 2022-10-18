Lirik Lagu Fool’s Gold – Passenger dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Fool’s Gold – Passenger

Can't you show me something I've not seen before

Magic tricks and pirate ships - they just don't work no more

Given up on treasure chests that wash upon the shore

'Cause fool's gold never seems to keep its shine

Can't you give me something I can hold in my hands

Sick of gold rush promises and empty suitcase plans

I won't go back to treasure maps and digging in the sand

For I always seem to lose whatever I find

Yeah, I always seem to leave it all behind

Give me golden afternoons in May

Give me silver moons that light my way

And I won't ask for fool's gold anymore

Can't you make me feel like I haven't felt for years

When we laughed like we did when I was a kid until I burst into tears

And count the diamond stars and drink the water crystal clear

And I'll be richer than any man who lives with fear

Singing aaaaaay

Give me golden afternoons in May

Give me silver moons that light my way

I won't ask for fool's gold anymore

I won't ask for fool's gold anymore

I won't ask for fool's gold anymore

Credit

Penyanyi: Passenger

Tahun rilis: 2016

Album: Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea

Label: Nettwerk, Black Crow, Cooking Vinyl

Fakta Menarik

Lagu Fool’s Gold merupakan bagian dari album bertajuk Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea yang dirilis 2016 lalu. Per Oktober 2022, video audio lagu ini telah ditonton sebanyak 3,6 juta kali di YouTube.

Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea sendiri merupakan album studio ketujuh Passenger yang berisi 10 lagu. Adapun lagu-lagu dalam album tersebut adalah sebagai berikut: