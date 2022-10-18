Lirik Lagu If You Go – Passenger dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu If You Go – Passenger
While we're wild and free
We'll skip like were stones on the sea
Sing like the birds in the trees
That crow outside your window
While we're new and young
We'll shine like a morning sun
No matter the seasons that come and go
Or which way the wind blows
Every time you go I'll see
Just how my world comes crashing round me
And if you want to stay
I don't think I'd for nothing more
But if you'll go, I'll go
Oh if you'll go, I'll go
Oh if you'll go, then I'll go
As long as you want me to stay
While our love is green
Forget the troubles we've seen
Forget the people we've been
Before all of the mistakes
And heart breaks and oh my love
While stars they shine
While your heart is mine
Yeah while there's music and wine
Let us dance all the time
Let us pull down the stars
Let us tug on the lines
Let us smile till we laugh
Let us laugh till we cry
Let us fall in a heap
Under diamond skies
Cos every time you go I'll see
Just how my world comes crashing round me
And if you want to stay
I don't think I'd for nothing more
Cuz if you'll go I'll go
Oh if you'll go I'll go
Oh if you'll go then I'll go
As long as you want me to stay
And I'll stay|
'Till the sun falls out of the sky
I'll stay, I'll stay
'Till all of the rivers run dry
But if you'll go, I'll go
Oh if you'll go, I'll go
Oh if you'll go then I'll go
As long as you want me to stay
Oh I, as long as you want me to stay
Oh I, as long as you want me to stay
Credit
Penyanyi: Passenger
Tahun rilis: 2016
Album: Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea
Label: Nettwerk, Black Crow, Cooking Vinyl
Fakta Menarik
Lagu If You Go merupakan bagian dari album bertajuk Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea yang dirilis 2016 lalu. Per Oktober 2022, musik video lagu ini telah ditonton sebanyak 3,6 juta kali di YouTube.
Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea sendiri merupakan album studio ketujuh Passenger yang berisi 10 lagu. Adapun lagu-lagu dalam album tersebut adalah sebagai berikut:
