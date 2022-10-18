Lirik Lagu If You Go – Passenger dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu If You Go – Passenger

While we're wild and free

We'll skip like were stones on the sea

Sing like the birds in the trees

That crow outside your window

While we're new and young

We'll shine like a morning sun

No matter the seasons that come and go

Or which way the wind blows

Every time you go I'll see

Just how my world comes crashing round me

And if you want to stay

I don't think I'd for nothing more

But if you'll go, I'll go

Oh if you'll go, I'll go

Oh if you'll go, then I'll go

As long as you want me to stay

While our love is green

Forget the troubles we've seen

Forget the people we've been

Before all of the mistakes

And heart breaks and oh my love

While stars they shine

While your heart is mine

Yeah while there's music and wine

Let us dance all the time

Let us pull down the stars

Let us tug on the lines

Let us smile till we laugh

Let us laugh till we cry

Let us fall in a heap

Under diamond skies

Cos every time you go I'll see

Just how my world comes crashing round me

And if you want to stay

I don't think I'd for nothing more

Cuz if you'll go I'll go

Oh if you'll go I'll go

Oh if you'll go then I'll go

As long as you want me to stay

And I'll stay|

'Till the sun falls out of the sky

I'll stay, I'll stay

'Till all of the rivers run dry

But if you'll go, I'll go

Oh if you'll go, I'll go

Oh if you'll go then I'll go

As long as you want me to stay

Oh I, as long as you want me to stay

Oh I, as long as you want me to stay

Credit

Penyanyi: Passenger

Tahun rilis: 2016

Album: Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea

Label: Nettwerk, Black Crow, Cooking Vinyl

Fakta Menarik

Lagu If You Go merupakan bagian dari album bertajuk Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea yang dirilis 2016 lalu. Per Oktober 2022, musik video lagu ini telah ditonton sebanyak 3,6 juta kali di YouTube.

Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea sendiri merupakan album studio ketujuh Passenger yang berisi 10 lagu. Adapun lagu-lagu dalam album tersebut adalah sebagai berikut: