Lirik Lagu Everything – Passenger dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Everything – Passenger

When you got nothing

Freewheeling and free falling you go

When you got nothing you've got something to prove

Then you get something

Something that you've always dreamed about

When you got something you've got something to lose

They take everything

They take your spark

They take everything

They break your heart

They'll take everything

Oh 'cause nothing's ever something

Until you lose everything

Before you got everything

You're flying high, you don't wanna come down

But something stirs down in your soul

If everything is nothing

'Til you got someone to share it with

Somebody to have somebody to hold

Give 'em everything

Give 'em light and dark

Give 'em everything

Give 'em all your heart

Give 'em everything

Yeah 'cause nothing's ever something

Until you give everything

'Cause nothing's lost forever

Yeah when some things never change

Oh and anything is better

When you've got love

You've got everything

You've got everything

Oh oh, everything

Oh oh, everything

Oh oh, everything

Yeah, 'cause nothing's ever something

Until you give everything

Credit

Penyanyi: Passenger

Tahun rilis: 2016

Album: Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea

Label: Nettwerk, Black Crow, Cooking Vinyl

Fakta Menarik

Lagu Everything merupakan bagian dari album bertajuk Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea yang dirilis 2016 lalu. Per Oktober 2022, musik video lagu ini telah ditonton sebanyak 5,6 juta kali di YouTube.

Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea sendiri merupakan album studio ketujuh Passenger yang berisi 10 lagu. Adapun lagu-lagu dalam album tersebut adalah sebagai berikut: