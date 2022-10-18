Lirik Lagu Everything – Passenger dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Everything – Passenger
When you got nothing
Freewheeling and free falling you go
When you got nothing you've got something to prove
Then you get something
Something that you've always dreamed about
When you got something you've got something to lose
They take everything
They take your spark
They take everything
They break your heart
They'll take everything
Oh 'cause nothing's ever something
Until you lose everything
Before you got everything
You're flying high, you don't wanna come down
But something stirs down in your soul
If everything is nothing
'Til you got someone to share it with
Somebody to have somebody to hold
Give 'em everything
Give 'em light and dark
Give 'em everything
Give 'em all your heart
Give 'em everything
Yeah 'cause nothing's ever something
Until you give everything
'Cause nothing's lost forever
Yeah when some things never change
Oh and anything is better
When you've got love
You've got everything
You've got everything
Oh oh, everything
Oh oh, everything
Oh oh, everything
Yeah, 'cause nothing's ever something
Until you give everything
Credit
Penyanyi: Passenger
Tahun rilis: 2016
Album: Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea
Label: Nettwerk, Black Crow, Cooking Vinyl
Fakta Menarik
Lagu Everything merupakan bagian dari album bertajuk Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea yang dirilis 2016 lalu. Per Oktober 2022, musik video lagu ini telah ditonton sebanyak 5,6 juta kali di YouTube.
Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea sendiri merupakan album studio ketujuh Passenger yang berisi 10 lagu. Adapun lagu-lagu dalam album tersebut adalah sebagai berikut:
