Lirik Lagu When You Love Someone - Endah N Rhesa dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu When You Love Someone - Endah N Rhesa

I love you but it's not so easy to make you here with me

I wanna touch and hold you forever but you're still in my dream

And I can't stand to wait 'till night is coming to my life

But I still have a time to break a silence

When you love someone just be brave to say

That you want him to be with you

When you hold your love, don't ever let it go

Or you will lose your chance to make your dreams come true

I used to hide and watch you from a distance

And I knew you realized

I was looking for a time to get closer

At least to say, "Hello"

And I can't stand to wait, your love is coming to my life

When you love someone just be brave to say

That you want him to be with you

When you hold your love, don't ever let it go

Or you will lose your chance to make your dreams come true

Never thought that I'm so strong

I stuck on you and wait so long

But when love comes, it can't be wrong

Don't ever give up, just try and try to get what you want

'Cause love will find the way

When you love someone just be brave to say

That you want him to be with you

When you hold your love, don't ever let it go

Or you will lose your chance to make your dreams come true

When you love someone just be brave to say (love someone)

That you want him to be with you

When you hold your love, don't ever let it go

Or you will lose your chance to make your dreams come true

