Lirik Lagu When You Love Someone - Endah N Rhesa dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu When You Love Someone - Endah N Rhesa
I love you but it's not so easy to make you here with me
I wanna touch and hold you forever but you're still in my dream
And I can't stand to wait 'till night is coming to my life
But I still have a time to break a silence
When you love someone just be brave to say
That you want him to be with you
When you hold your love, don't ever let it go
Or you will lose your chance to make your dreams come true
I used to hide and watch you from a distance
And I knew you realized
I was looking for a time to get closer
At least to say, "Hello"
And I can't stand to wait, your love is coming to my life
When you love someone just be brave to say
That you want him to be with you
When you hold your love, don't ever let it go
Or you will lose your chance to make your dreams come true
Never thought that I'm so strong
I stuck on you and wait so long
But when love comes, it can't be wrong
Don't ever give up, just try and try to get what you want
'Cause love will find the way
When you love someone just be brave to say
That you want him to be with you
When you hold your love, don't ever let it go
Or you will lose your chance to make your dreams come true
When you love someone just be brave to say (love someone)
That you want him to be with you
When you hold your love, don't ever let it go
Or you will lose your chance to make your dreams come true
