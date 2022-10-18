Lirik Lagu Anywhere – Passenger dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
18 Oktober 2022, 01:15 WIB
Cuplikan klip musik video audio lagu Passenger – Anywhere
Cuplikan klip musik video audio lagu Passenger – Anywhere /YouTube/Passenger

Lirik Lagu Anywhere – Passenger

If you get out on the ocean
If you sail out on the sea
If you get up in the mountains
If you go climbing on trees
Or through every emotion
When you know that they don't care
Darling, that's when I'm with you
Oh, I'll go with you anywhere
If you get up in a jet plane
Or down in a submarine
If you get onto the next train
To somewhere you never been
If you wanna ride in a fast car
And feel the wind in your hair
Darling just look beside you
Oh, I'll go with you anywhere
Oh, and I will be with you
When the darkest winter comes
Oh, and I will be with you
To feel the California sun
Oh, and I will be with you
In the night sounds and it's true
Oh, I'll go anywhere with you
If you get up in the hillside
If you ride out on the planes
If you go digging up dirt
If you go out dancing in the rain
If you go chasing in rainbows
Just to find the gold end there
Darling just look behind you
Oh, I'll go with you anywhere
Oh, and I will be with you
When the darkest winter comes
Oh, and I will be with you
To feel the California sun
Oh, and I will be with you
In the night sounds and it's true
Oh, I'll go anywhere with you
Yeah, I'll go anywhere with you
Oh, and I will be with you
When the darkest winter comes
Oh, and I will be with you
To feel the California sun
Oh, and I will be with you
In the night sounds and it's true
Oh, darling I swear I'll go anywhere with you
Oh, I'll go anywhere with you
Oh, I'll go anywhere with you
Oh, I'll go anywhere with you
Oh, I'll go anywhere with you

Credit

Penyanyi: Passenger

Tahun rilis: 2016

Album: Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea

Label: Nettwerk, Black Crow, Cooking Vinyl

Fakta Menarik

Lagu Anywhere merupakan bagian dari album bertajuk Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea yang dirilis 2016 lalu. Per Oktober 2022, musik video lagu ini telah ditonton sebanyak 8,3 juta kali di YouTube.

Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea sendiri merupakan album studio ketujuh Passenger yang berisi 10 lagu. Adapun lagu-lagu dalam album tersebut adalah sebagai berikut:

1
2

Editor: Abdul Muhaemin

