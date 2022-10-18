Lirik Lagu Anywhere – Passenger dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Anywhere – Passenger

If you get out on the ocean

If you sail out on the sea

If you get up in the mountains

If you go climbing on trees

Or through every emotion

When you know that they don't care

Darling, that's when I'm with you

Oh, I'll go with you anywhere

If you get up in a jet plane

Or down in a submarine

If you get onto the next train

To somewhere you never been

If you wanna ride in a fast car

And feel the wind in your hair

Darling just look beside you

Oh, I'll go with you anywhere

Oh, and I will be with you

When the darkest winter comes

Oh, and I will be with you

To feel the California sun

Oh, and I will be with you

In the night sounds and it's true

Oh, I'll go anywhere with you

If you get up in the hillside

If you ride out on the planes

If you go digging up dirt

If you go out dancing in the rain

If you go chasing in rainbows

Just to find the gold end there

Darling just look behind you

Oh, I'll go with you anywhere

Oh, and I will be with you

When the darkest winter comes

Oh, and I will be with you

To feel the California sun

Oh, and I will be with you

In the night sounds and it's true

Oh, I'll go anywhere with you

Yeah, I'll go anywhere with you

Oh, and I will be with you

When the darkest winter comes

Oh, and I will be with you

To feel the California sun

Oh, and I will be with you

In the night sounds and it's true

Oh, darling I swear I'll go anywhere with you

Oh, I'll go anywhere with you

Oh, I'll go anywhere with you

Oh, I'll go anywhere with you

Oh, I'll go anywhere with you

Credit

Penyanyi: Passenger

Tahun rilis: 2016

Album: Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea

Label: Nettwerk, Black Crow, Cooking Vinyl

Fakta Menarik

Lagu Anywhere merupakan bagian dari album bertajuk Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea yang dirilis 2016 lalu. Per Oktober 2022, musik video lagu ini telah ditonton sebanyak 8,3 juta kali di YouTube.

Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea sendiri merupakan album studio ketujuh Passenger yang berisi 10 lagu. Adapun lagu-lagu dalam album tersebut adalah sebagai berikut: