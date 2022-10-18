Lirik Lagu Stuck With U – Ariana Grande feat Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Stuck With U – Ariana Grande (feat. Justin Bieber)

Mmm

Hey, yeah

(That's just for fun)

(What?)

I'm not one to stick around

One strike and you're out, baby

Don't care if I sound crazy

But you never let me down, no, no

That's why when the sun's up, I'm stayin'

Still layin' in your bed, singin'

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Got all this time on my hands

Might as well cancel our plans, yeah

I could stay here for a lifetime

So lock the door

And throw out the key

Can't fight this no more

It's just you and me

And there's nothing I, nothing I, I can do

I'm stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you

So go ahead and drive me insane

Baby, run your mouth

I still wouldn't change being stuck with you

Stuck with you, stuck with you

I'm stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you, baby

There's nowhere we need to be

No, no, no

I'ma get to know you better

Kinda hope we're here forever

There's nobody on these streets

If you told me that the world's ending

Ain't no other way that I could spend it

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Got all this time in my hands

Might as well cancel our plans (yeah)

I could stay here forever

So lock the door

And throw out the key

Can't fight this no more

It's just you and me

And there's nothing I, nothing I, I can do

I'm stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you

So go ahead and drive me insane

Baby, run your mouth

I still wouldn't change being stuck with you

Stuck with you, stuck with you

I'm stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you

Whoa, whoa, oh

Baby, come take all my time

Go on, make me lose my mind

We got all that we need here tonight

I lock the door (lock the door)

And throw out the key

Can't fight this no more (can't fight this no more)

It's just you and me

And there's nothing I, nothing I'd rather do

I'm stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you

So go ahead and drive me insane

Baby, run your mouth

I still wouldn't change

All this lovin' you, hatin' you, wantin' you

I'm stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with

You, you

Stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you

Credit

Artis: Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber

Album: Stuck With U

Rilis: 2020

Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop

Penulis lagu: Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Whitney Phillips, Nick Kobe, Skyler Stonestreet, Gian Stone, Freddy Wexler, Scooter Braun

Fakta di Balik Lagu Stuck With U – Ariana Grande (feat. Justin Bieber)

Lagu ini dirilis pada 8 Mei 2020 dan dinyanyikan oleh Ariana Grande yang berkolaborasi dengan Justin Bieber. ini juga merupakan kolaborasi yang kedua antara Ariana Grande dan Justin Bieber setelah pada tahun 2015 berkolaborasi di remix “What Do You mean?”.