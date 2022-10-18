Lirik Lagu Stuck With U – Ariana Grande feat Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Stuck With U – Ariana Grande (feat. Justin Bieber)
Mmm
Hey, yeah
(That's just for fun)
(What?)
I'm not one to stick around
One strike and you're out, baby
Don't care if I sound crazy
But you never let me down, no, no
That's why when the sun's up, I'm stayin'
Still layin' in your bed, singin'
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
Got all this time on my hands
Might as well cancel our plans, yeah
I could stay here for a lifetime
So lock the door
And throw out the key
Can't fight this no more
It's just you and me
And there's nothing I, nothing I, I can do
I'm stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you
So go ahead and drive me insane
Baby, run your mouth
I still wouldn't change being stuck with you
Stuck with you, stuck with you
I'm stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you, baby
There's nowhere we need to be
No, no, no
I'ma get to know you better
Kinda hope we're here forever
There's nobody on these streets
If you told me that the world's ending
Ain't no other way that I could spend it
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Got all this time in my hands
Might as well cancel our plans (yeah)
I could stay here forever
So lock the door
And throw out the key
Can't fight this no more
It's just you and me
And there's nothing I, nothing I, I can do
I'm stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you
So go ahead and drive me insane
Baby, run your mouth
I still wouldn't change being stuck with you
Stuck with you, stuck with you
I'm stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you
Whoa, whoa, oh
Baby, come take all my time
Go on, make me lose my mind
We got all that we need here tonight
I lock the door (lock the door)
And throw out the key
Can't fight this no more (can't fight this no more)
It's just you and me
And there's nothing I, nothing I'd rather do
I'm stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you
So go ahead and drive me insane
Baby, run your mouth
I still wouldn't change
All this lovin' you, hatin' you, wantin' you
I'm stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with
You, you
Stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you
Credit
Artis: Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber
Album: Stuck With U
Rilis: 2020
Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop
Penulis lagu: Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Whitney Phillips, Nick Kobe, Skyler Stonestreet, Gian Stone, Freddy Wexler, Scooter Braun
Fakta di Balik Lagu Stuck With U – Ariana Grande (feat. Justin Bieber)
Lagu ini dirilis pada 8 Mei 2020 dan dinyanyikan oleh Ariana Grande yang berkolaborasi dengan Justin Bieber. ini juga merupakan kolaborasi yang kedua antara Ariana Grande dan Justin Bieber setelah pada tahun 2015 berkolaborasi di remix “What Do You mean?”.
Artikel Pilihan