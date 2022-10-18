Lirik Lagu Somebody’s Love – Passenger dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Somebody’s Love – Passenger

Oh when the winds they blow

You're gonna need somebody to know you

You're gonna need somebody's love to fall into

Oh when the leaves they fall

You're gonna need somebody to call you

You're gonna need somebody's arms to crawl into

To crawl into

Go and get yourself lost

Like you always do

Sail into the blue

With nobody next to you

Oh but when you wanna get yourself found

There may be no one around

You sink without a sound

You know it's true

Oh when the winds they blow

You're gonna need somebody to know you

You're gonna need somebody's love to fall into

Oh when the leaves they fall

You're gonna need somebody to call you

You're gonna need somebody's arms to crawl into

What you're saying is true

You ain't no fool you ain't no liar

You're never gonna get yourself burnt

If you don't start no fires

But with no fire there is no light

With no light you'll never see

All the colors in the world

And all the love that's inside me

When the winds they blow

You're gonna need somebody to know you

You're gonna need somebody's love to fall into

Oh when the leaves they fall

You're gonna need somebody to call you

You're gonna need somebody's arms to crawl into

Oh to crawl into

And oh when the winds they blow

You're gonna need somebody to know

You're gonna need somebody's love to fall into

And oh when the leaves they fall

You're gonna need somebody to call

You're gonna need somebody's arms to crawl into

Yo crawl into

Credit

Penyanyi: Passenger

Tahun rilis: 2016

Album: Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea

Label: Nettwerk, Black Crow, Cooking Vinyl

Fakta Menarik

Lagu Somebody’s Love merupakan bagian dari album bertajuk Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea yang dirilis 2016 lalu. Per Oktober 2022, video audio lagu ini telah ditonton sebanyak 13 juta kali di YouTube.

Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea sendiri merupakan album studio ketujuh Passenger yang berisi 10 lagu. Adapun lagu-lagu dalam album tersebut adalah sebagai berikut: