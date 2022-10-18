Lirik Lagu Somebody’s Love – Passenger dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Somebody’s Love – Passenger
Oh when the winds they blow
You're gonna need somebody to know you
You're gonna need somebody's love to fall into
Oh when the leaves they fall
You're gonna need somebody to call you
You're gonna need somebody's arms to crawl into
To crawl into
Go and get yourself lost
Like you always do
Sail into the blue
With nobody next to you
Oh but when you wanna get yourself found
There may be no one around
You sink without a sound
You know it's true
Oh when the winds they blow
You're gonna need somebody to know you
You're gonna need somebody's love to fall into
Oh when the leaves they fall
You're gonna need somebody to call you
You're gonna need somebody's arms to crawl into
What you're saying is true
You ain't no fool you ain't no liar
You're never gonna get yourself burnt
If you don't start no fires
But with no fire there is no light
With no light you'll never see
All the colors in the world
And all the love that's inside me
When the winds they blow
You're gonna need somebody to know you
You're gonna need somebody's love to fall into
Oh when the leaves they fall
You're gonna need somebody to call you
You're gonna need somebody's arms to crawl into
Oh to crawl into
And oh when the winds they blow
You're gonna need somebody to know
You're gonna need somebody's love to fall into
And oh when the leaves they fall
You're gonna need somebody to call
You're gonna need somebody's arms to crawl into
Yo crawl into
Credit
Penyanyi: Passenger
Tahun rilis: 2016
Album: Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea
Label: Nettwerk, Black Crow, Cooking Vinyl
Fakta Menarik
Lagu Somebody’s Love merupakan bagian dari album bertajuk Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea yang dirilis 2016 lalu. Per Oktober 2022, video audio lagu ini telah ditonton sebanyak 13 juta kali di YouTube.
Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea sendiri merupakan album studio ketujuh Passenger yang berisi 10 lagu. Adapun lagu-lagu dalam album tersebut adalah sebagai berikut:
