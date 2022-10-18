Lirik Lagu The Deeper the Love - Whitesnake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 18 Oktober 2022, 00:20 WIB
The Deeper the Love - Whitesnake.
The Deeper the Love - Whitesnake. /Whitesnake

The Deeper the Love - Whitesnake

When I look back
On everything I've done
I know you must have cried river of tears,
But, you were there

When I was feeling low
To walk me through my darkest fears
So when the sun goes down
An' those nights grow colder,
I will be there

Looking over your shoulder
An' the deeper the love
The stronger the emotion,
An' the stronger the love
The deeper the devotion
There were times

I almost let you go
When I thought I needed to break free,
But you were there
To whisper in my ear

Why don't you share my dreams with me
So when the sun goes down
An those nights are growing colder
I will be there

Looking over your shoulder
An' the deeper the love
The stronger the emotion,
An' the stronger the love

The deeper the devotion
I don't mind, what you're doing to me,
I don't mind, 'cause you're all I can see
I don't mind, baby, you mean the world to me

When the sun goes down
An' those nights are growing colder,
I will be there
Looking over your shoulder, baby, baby, baby
So When the sun goes down
An' those nights are growing colder,
I will be there
Looking over your shoulder

'Cause the deeper the love
The stronger the emotion,
An' the stronger the love
The deeper the devotion
the deeper the love

