Lirik Lagu The Deeper the Love - Whitesnake dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Deeper the Love - Whitesnake

When I look back

On everything I've done

I know you must have cried river of tears,

But, you were there

When I was feeling low

To walk me through my darkest fears

So when the sun goes down

An' those nights grow colder,

I will be there

Looking over your shoulder

An' the deeper the love

The stronger the emotion,

An' the stronger the love

The deeper the devotion

There were times

I almost let you go

When I thought I needed to break free,

But you were there

To whisper in my ear

Why don't you share my dreams with me

So when the sun goes down

An those nights are growing colder

I will be there

Looking over your shoulder

An' the deeper the love

The stronger the emotion,

An' the stronger the love

The deeper the devotion

I don't mind, what you're doing to me,

I don't mind, 'cause you're all I can see

I don't mind, baby, you mean the world to me

When the sun goes down

An' those nights are growing colder,

I will be there

Looking over your shoulder, baby, baby, baby

So When the sun goes down

An' those nights are growing colder,

I will be there

Looking over your shoulder

'Cause the deeper the love

The stronger the emotion,

An' the stronger the love

The deeper the devotion

the deeper the love