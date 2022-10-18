Lirik Lagu Love Ain't No Stranger - Whitesnake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Love Ain't No Stranger - Whitesnake
Who knows where the cold wind blows
I ask my friends, but, nobody knows
Who am I to believe in love
Oh, love ain't no stranger
I looked around an' what did I see
Broken hearted people staring at me
All searching 'cos they still believe
Oh, love ain't no stranger
I was alone an' I needed love
So much I sacrificed all I was dreaming of
I heard no warning, but, a heart can tell
I'd feel the emptiness of love I know so well
Love ain't no stranger
I ain't no stranger
Love ain't no stranger
I ain't no stranger to love, no, no, no
Can't hold the passion of a soul in need
I look for mercy when my heart begins to bleed
I know good loving an' I'm a friend of pain
But, when I read between the lines it's all the same
Love ain't no stranger
I ain't no stranger
Love ain't no stranger
I ain't no stranger to love
Who knows where the cold wind blows
I ask my friends, but, nobody knows
Who am I to believe in love
Lord, have mercy
Love ain't no stranger
I was alone and I needed love
So much I sacrificed all I was dreaming of
Can't hold the passion of a soul in need
I look for mercy when my heart begins to bleed
Love ain't no stranger
I ain't no stranger
Love ain't no stranger
I ain't no stranger to love
Love ain't no stranger
Love ain't no stranger
I ain't no stranger
