Lirik Lagu Love Ain't No Stranger - Whitesnake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Love Ain't No Stranger - Whitesnake

Who knows where the cold wind blows

I ask my friends, but, nobody knows

Who am I to believe in love

Oh, love ain't no stranger

I looked around an' what did I see

Broken hearted people staring at me

All searching 'cos they still believe

Oh, love ain't no stranger

I was alone an' I needed love

So much I sacrificed all I was dreaming of

I heard no warning, but, a heart can tell

I'd feel the emptiness of love I know so well

Love ain't no stranger

I ain't no stranger

Love ain't no stranger

I ain't no stranger to love, no, no, no

Can't hold the passion of a soul in need

I look for mercy when my heart begins to bleed

I know good loving an' I'm a friend of pain

But, when I read between the lines it's all the same

Love ain't no stranger

I ain't no stranger

Love ain't no stranger

I ain't no stranger to love

Who knows where the cold wind blows

I ask my friends, but, nobody knows

Who am I to believe in love

Lord, have mercy

Love ain't no stranger

I was alone and I needed love

So much I sacrificed all I was dreaming of

Can't hold the passion of a soul in need

I look for mercy when my heart begins to bleed

Love ain't no stranger

I ain't no stranger

Love ain't no stranger

I ain't no stranger to love

Love ain't no stranger

Love ain't no stranger

I ain't no stranger