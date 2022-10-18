Lirik Rescue Me - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

Rescue Me - You Me At Six

I know, I’m finding it hard to breathe

And I’ve been drowning in my own sleep

I feel a hate crashing over me

So rescue me

(oh, oh, oh, oh)

(yeah)

So rescue me

Everybody need to drive before we break out like hives

Gotta learn to put this sh*t we call pride to the side

I ain’t no player, without you I’m not okay

Viva la Vida, now she wanna give me Coldplay

Oh, once you find you can’t keep it

You broke my heart in a million tiny little pieces

And I would splurge on you, never put hurt on you

Talkin’ to your girlfriends, tryna find dirt on you

D*mn, is this what we have come to?

When he was cheating, I was the person you’d run to

Guess it’s for another time, this is what I’ve come to find

Should’ve seen it coming, but Stevie Wonder, love is blind

I know, I’m finding it hard to breathe

And I’ve been drowning in my own sleep

And I feel a hate crashing over me

(that’s what I feel, right?)

So rescue me

(oh, oh, oh, oh)

So rescue me

She used to be the person of my dreams

And now she’s just a demon of my nightmares

I know this sh*t ain’t what it seems

Hey, hey, you ain’t leaving, I’ll be right here

Shorty just rescue me, I know you especially

The way I always felt with you, thinking that true telepathy

Like the age and their games, we used to be binding

Who would have thought when you left, the right would become the wrong thing?

I know, I’m finding it hard to breathe

And I’ve been drowning in my own sleep

And I feel a hate crashing over me

So rescue me

(rescue me)

So rescue me

And I’ve been drowning in my own sleep

And I feel a hate crashing over me

So rescue me

(oh, oh, oh)

Oh rescue me

So rescue me