Lirik Rescue Me - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

Rescue Me - You Me At Six
I know, I’m finding it hard to breathe
And I’ve been drowning in my own sleep
I feel a hate crashing over me
So rescue me
(oh, oh, oh, oh)
(yeah)
So rescue me
Everybody need to drive before we break out like hives
Gotta learn to put this sh*t we call pride to the side
I ain’t no player, without you I’m not okay
Viva la Vida, now she wanna give me Coldplay
Oh, once you find you can’t keep it
You broke my heart in a million tiny little pieces
And I would splurge on you, never put hurt on you
Talkin’ to your girlfriends, tryna find dirt on you
D*mn, is this what we have come to?
When he was cheating, I was the person you’d run to
Guess it’s for another time, this is what I’ve come to find
Should’ve seen it coming, but Stevie Wonder, love is blind
I know, I’m finding it hard to breathe
And I’ve been drowning in my own sleep
And I feel a hate crashing over me
(that’s what I feel, right?)
So rescue me
(oh, oh, oh, oh)
So rescue me
She used to be the person of my dreams
And now she’s just a demon of my nightmares
I know this sh*t ain’t what it seems
Hey, hey, you ain’t leaving, I’ll be right here
Shorty just rescue me, I know you especially
The way I always felt with you, thinking that true telepathy
Like the age and their games, we used to be binding
Who would have thought when you left, the right would become the wrong thing?
I know, I’m finding it hard to breathe
And I’ve been drowning in my own sleep
And I feel a hate crashing over me
So rescue me
(rescue me)
So rescue me
And I’ve been drowning in my own sleep
And I feel a hate crashing over me
So rescue me
(oh, oh, oh)
Oh rescue me
So rescue me
Artikel Pilihan