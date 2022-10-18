Lirik Lagu Give Me All Your Love - Whitesnake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 18 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB
Give Me All Your Love - Whitesnake.
Give Me All Your Love - Whitesnake. /Whitesnake

Give Me All Your Love - Whitesnake

When I first saw you baby
You took my breath away
I knew your name was trouble
But, my heart got in the way

I couldn't stop myself from reaching out
I could not turn away
I don't even know your name
An' I can't leave you alone

I'm running round in circles
Like a dog without a bone
I know the game you're playing
But, baby I just can't let go

So give me all your love tonight
Give me all your love tonight
I'll do anything you want
Just give me all of your loving tonight

I'll work hard everyday
To love and treat you right
I'll rock you in the morning
And roll you in the night
Any way you want

I'm gonna prove my love for you.
So give me all your love tonight
Give me all your love tonight
I'll do anything you want

Just give me all of your loving tonight, tonight, tonight
So give me all your love tonight
Give me all your love tonight
I'll do anything you want

Just give me all of your loving tonight
So give me all your love tonight
Give me all your love tonight
I'll do anything you want

Just give me all of your loving tonight, aww
I am blinded by your smile
And I'm crazy about your walk
I shiver and I shake

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Ikbal Tawakal

