Lirik Lagu Give Me All Your Love - Whitesnake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Give Me All Your Love - Whitesnake

When I first saw you baby

You took my breath away

I knew your name was trouble

But, my heart got in the way

I couldn't stop myself from reaching out

I could not turn away

I don't even know your name

An' I can't leave you alone

I'm running round in circles

Like a dog without a bone

I know the game you're playing

But, baby I just can't let go

So give me all your love tonight

Give me all your love tonight

I'll do anything you want

Just give me all of your loving tonight

I'll work hard everyday

To love and treat you right

I'll rock you in the morning

And roll you in the night

Any way you want

I'm gonna prove my love for you.

So give me all your love tonight

Give me all your love tonight

I'll do anything you want

Just give me all of your loving tonight, tonight, tonight

So give me all your love tonight

Give me all your love tonight

I'll do anything you want

Just give me all of your loving tonight

So give me all your love tonight

Give me all your love tonight

I'll do anything you want

Just give me all of your loving tonight, aww

I am blinded by your smile

And I'm crazy about your walk

I shiver and I shake