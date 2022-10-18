Lirik Lagu Sk8er Boi – Avril Lavigne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 18 Oktober 2022, 00:25 WIB
Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne /YouTube//Avril Lavigne

Lirik Lagu Sk8er Boi – Avril Lavigne

He was a boy
She was a girl
Can I make it any more obvious?
He was a punk
She did ballet
What more can I say?
He wanted her
She'd never tell
Secretly she wanted him as well
But all of her friends
Stuck up their nose
They had a problem with his baggy clothes
He was a skater boy
She said, "See you later, boy"
He wasn't good enough for her
She had a pretty face
But her head was up in space
She needed to come back down to earth
Five years from now
She sits at home
Feeding the baby, she's all alone
She turns on TV
Guess who she sees
Skater boy rockin' up MTVShe calls up her friends
They already know
And they've all got tickets to see his show
She tags along
And stands in the crowd
Looks up at the man that she turned down
He was a skater boy
She said, "See you later, boy"
He wasn't good enough for her
Now he's a super star
Slammin' on his guitar
Does your pretty face see what he's worth?
He was a skater boy
She said, "See you later, boy"
He wasn't good enough for her
Now he's a super star
Slammin' on his guitar
Does your pretty face see what he's worth?
Sorry, girl, but you missed out
Well, tough, luck that boy's mine now
We are more than just good friends
This is how the story ends
Too bad that you couldn't see
See the man that boy could be
There is more that meets the eye
I see the soul that is inside
He's just a boy
And I'm just a girl
Can I make it any more obvious?
We are in love
Haven't you heard
How we rock each other's world
I'm with the skater boy
I said, "See you later, boy"
I'll be back stage after the show
I'll be at a studio
Singing the song we wrote
About a girl you used to know
I'm with the skater boy
I said, "See you later, boy"
I'll be back stage after the show
I'll be at a studio
Singing the song we wrote
About a girl you used to know

Credit

Artis: Avril Lavigne

Album: Let Go

Rilis: 2002

Genre: Punk pop

Penulis lagu: Avril Lavigne, Scott Spock, Lauren Christy, Graham Edwards 

Fakta di Balik Lagu Ske8er Boi – Avril Lavigne

Lagu “Ske8er Boi” merupakan single kedua di album studio pertama Avril Lavigne yang bertajuk “Let Go”. Lagu ini ditulis leh Avril sendiri bersama dengan tiga anggota dari produser the Matrix yakni Scott Spock, Lauren Christy, dan Graham Edwards.

