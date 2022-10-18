Lirik Lagu When We Were Young – Passenger dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu
We used to never say never
Used to think we live for ever
Flying free beneath the sun
Days go running and hiding
The weeks are going slippin and sliding
Years leave quicker every time they come
Remember when we were young
Look back to the best of days
Collecting all yesterdays
As they build up one by one
How we beg and we borrow
Say we'll do it tomorrow
But tomorrow never seems to come
We used to never say never
Used to think we live for ever
Fying free beneath the sun
Days go running and hiding
The weeks are going slippy and sliding
Years leave quicker every time they come
Remember when we were young
When we were boys on the beach
Everything was in reach
I know it's hard to remember
But oh how the years they vanish
I always wanted to learn Spanish
And travel round South-America
We used to never say never
Used to think we live for ever
Flying free beneath the sun
Days go running and hiding
The weeks are going slippy and sliding
Years leave quicker every time they come
Remember when we were young
Credit
Penyanyi: Passenger
Tahun rilis: 2016
Album: Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea
Label: Nettwerk, Black Crow, Cooking Vinyl
Fakta Menarik
Lagu When We Were Young merupakan bagian dari album bertajuk Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea yang dirilis 2016 lalu. Per Oktober 2022, musik video lagu ini telah ditonton sebanyak 20 juta kali di YouTube.
Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea sendiri merupakan album studio ketujuh Passenger yang berisi 10 lagu. Adapun lagu-lagu dalam album tersebut adalah sebagai berikut:
