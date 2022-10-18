Lirik Lagu When We Were Young – Passenger dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu

We used to never say never

Used to think we live for ever

Flying free beneath the sun

Days go running and hiding

The weeks are going slippin and sliding

Years leave quicker every time they come

Remember when we were young

Look back to the best of days

Collecting all yesterdays

As they build up one by one

How we beg and we borrow

Say we'll do it tomorrow

But tomorrow never seems to come

We used to never say never

Used to think we live for ever

Fying free beneath the sun

Days go running and hiding

The weeks are going slippy and sliding

Years leave quicker every time they come

Remember when we were young

When we were boys on the beach

Everything was in reach

I know it's hard to remember

But oh how the years they vanish

I always wanted to learn Spanish

And travel round South-America

We used to never say never

Used to think we live for ever

Flying free beneath the sun

Days go running and hiding

The weeks are going slippy and sliding

Years leave quicker every time they come

Remember when we were young

Credit

Penyanyi: Passenger

Tahun rilis: 2016

Album: Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea

Label: Nettwerk, Black Crow, Cooking Vinyl

Fakta Menarik

Lagu When We Were Young merupakan bagian dari album bertajuk Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea yang dirilis 2016 lalu. Per Oktober 2022, musik video lagu ini telah ditonton sebanyak 20 juta kali di YouTube.

Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea sendiri merupakan album studio ketujuh Passenger yang berisi 10 lagu. Adapun lagu-lagu dalam album tersebut adalah sebagai berikut: