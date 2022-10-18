Lirik Lagu Every Breaking Wave – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Every Breaking Wave – U2

Every breaking wave on the shore

Tells the next one there'll be one more

And every gambler knows that to lose

Is what you're really there for

Summer I was fearlessness

Now I speak into an answer phone

Like every fallen leaf on the breeze

Winter wouldn't leave it alone, alone

If you go

If you go your way and I go mine

Are we so

Are we so helpless against the tide?

Baby, every dog on the street

Knows that we're in love with defeat

Are we ready to be swept off our feet

And stop chasing every breaking wave

Every sailor knows that the sea

Is a friend made enemy

And every shipwrecked soul knows what it is

To live without intimacy

I thought I heard the captain's voice

But it's hard to listen while you preach

Like every broken wave on the shore

This is as far as I could reach

If you go

If you go your way and I go mine

Are we so

Are we so helpless against the tide?

Baby, every dog on the street

Knows that we're in love with defeat

Are we ready to be swept off our feet

And stop chasing every breaking wave

The sea knows where are the rocks

And drowning is no sin

You know where my heart is

The same place that yours has been

We know that we fear to win

And so we end before we begin

Before we begin

If you go

If you go your way and I go mine

Are we so

Are we so helpless against the tide?

Baby, every dog on the street

Knows that we're in love with defeat

Are we ready to be swept off our feet

And stop chasing every breaking wave

Credit

Album : Songs of Innocence

Dirilis : 2014

Artis : U2

Genre : Alternatif

Fakta