Lirik Lagu Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea - Passenger dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu

I wanna lay by a lake in Norway, I

I wanna walk through Swedish fields of green

I wanna see the forests of Finland, I

I wanna sail on a boat on the Baltic sea

I wanna feel the Russian winter, I

I wanna go to my Polish grandmother's home

I wanna see Hungarian lanterns, I

I wanna walk on a road that leads to Rome

I wanna be free as the winds that blow past me

Clear as the air that I breath

Young as the morning

And old as the sea

I wanna lose myself in the Scottish highlands

The west coast of Ireland

The Cornish breeze

I wanna rest my bones in the Spanish sunshine

The Italian coastline is calling me

To be free as the birds that fly past me

Light as the fish in the sea

To be wise as the mountains

And tall as the trees

I wanna be sunny and bright as a sunrise

Happy and full as the moon

I'm fleeting like fireworks fading too soon

Credit

Penyanyi: Passenger

Tahun rilis: 2016

Album: Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea

Label: Nettwerk, Black Crow, Cooking Vinyl

Fakta Menarik

Lagu Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea merupakan bagian dari album dengan tajuk yang sama. Album ini dirilis pada 2016 lalu. Per Oktober 2022, video audio lagu ini telah ditonton sebanyak 2,8 juta kali di YouTube.

Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea sendiri merupakan album studio ketujuh Passenger yang berisi 10 lagu. Adapun lagu-lagu dalam album tersebut adalah sebagai berikut: