Lirik Lagu Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea - Passenger dan Fakta di Baliknya

I wanna lay by a lake in Norway, I
I wanna walk through Swedish fields of green
I wanna see the forests of Finland, I
I wanna sail on a boat on the Baltic sea
I wanna feel the Russian winter, I
I wanna go to my Polish grandmother's home
I wanna see Hungarian lanterns, I
I wanna walk on a road that leads to Rome
I wanna be free as the winds that blow past me
Clear as the air that I breath
Young as the morning
And old as the sea
I wanna lose myself in the Scottish highlands
The west coast of Ireland
The Cornish breeze
I wanna rest my bones in the Spanish sunshine
The Italian coastline is calling me
To be free as the birds that fly past me
Light as the fish in the sea
To be wise as the mountains
And tall as the trees
I wanna be sunny and bright as a sunrise
Happy and full as the moon
I'm fleeting like fireworks fading too soon
Penyanyi: Passenger
Tahun rilis: 2016
Album: Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea
Label: Nettwerk, Black Crow, Cooking Vinyl
Lagu Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea merupakan bagian dari album dengan tajuk yang sama. Album ini dirilis pada 2016 lalu. Per Oktober 2022, video audio lagu ini telah ditonton sebanyak 2,8 juta kali di YouTube.
Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea sendiri merupakan album studio ketujuh Passenger yang berisi 10 lagu. Adapun lagu-lagu dalam album tersebut adalah sebagai berikut:
