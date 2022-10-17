Lirik Lagu Missing You – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Grup band The Vamps.
Grup band The Vamps.

Lirik Lagu Missing YouThe Vamps

I've had space and time to realize the grass
Who didn't hear the words
That I hear on the same loop
You won't find another like me

Maybe I should have loved harder
Put up more of a fight
I know I could have been stronger tonight

I've looked for love but there's a space inside my mind
Where I keep on missing you
I keep on missing you
If you've seen enough
Know that I'll be right here
Not with somebody new
I keep on missing you (you, you)

I learned
Every lesson no more guessing
No more reasons why I should be
Reminiscing instead of saying how I feel
Instead of running from what's real

'Cause I can't keep all this weight on my shoulders
I can't sleep while my bed's getting colder
Strip it back and underneath I know
I'm scared you'll find another like me

Maybe I should have loved harder
Checked if you were alright
I know I could have seen things in a better light
Now I realise

I've looked for love but there's a space inside my mind
Where I keep on missing you
I keep on missing you
If you've seen enough
Know that I'll be right here
Not with somebody new
I keep on missing you (you, you)
(You, you)
(I, I keep on missing, I, I keep on missing)

And even thought there was nights
We'd fight until it subsides
(I, I keep on missing)

