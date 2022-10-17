Lirik Lagu Missing You – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Missing You – The Vamps

I've had space and time to realize the grass

Who didn't hear the words

That I hear on the same loop

You won't find another like me

Maybe I should have loved harder

Put up more of a fight

I know I could have been stronger tonight

I've looked for love but there's a space inside my mind

Where I keep on missing you

I keep on missing you

If you've seen enough

Know that I'll be right here

Not with somebody new

I keep on missing you (you, you)

I learned

Every lesson no more guessing

No more reasons why I should be

Reminiscing instead of saying how I feel

Instead of running from what's real

'Cause I can't keep all this weight on my shoulders

I can't sleep while my bed's getting colder

Strip it back and underneath I know

I'm scared you'll find another like me

Maybe I should have loved harder

Checked if you were alright

I know I could have seen things in a better light

Now I realise

I've looked for love but there's a space inside my mind

Where I keep on missing you

I keep on missing you

If you've seen enough

Know that I'll be right here

Not with somebody new

I keep on missing you (you, you)

(You, you)

(I, I keep on missing, I, I keep on missing)

And even thought there was nights

We'd fight until it subsides

(I, I keep on missing)