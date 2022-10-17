Lirik Lagu Missing You – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Missing You – The Vamps
I've had space and time to realize the grass
Who didn't hear the words
That I hear on the same loop
You won't find another like me
Maybe I should have loved harder
Put up more of a fight
I know I could have been stronger tonight
I've looked for love but there's a space inside my mind
Where I keep on missing you
I keep on missing you
If you've seen enough
Know that I'll be right here
Not with somebody new
I keep on missing you (you, you)
I learned
Every lesson no more guessing
No more reasons why I should be
Reminiscing instead of saying how I feel
Instead of running from what's real
'Cause I can't keep all this weight on my shoulders
I can't sleep while my bed's getting colder
Strip it back and underneath I know
I'm scared you'll find another like me
Maybe I should have loved harder
Checked if you were alright
I know I could have seen things in a better light
Now I realise
I've looked for love but there's a space inside my mind
Where I keep on missing you
I keep on missing you
If you've seen enough
Know that I'll be right here
Not with somebody new
I keep on missing you (you, you)
(You, you)
(I, I keep on missing, I, I keep on missing)
And even thought there was nights
We'd fight until it subsides
(I, I keep on missing)
