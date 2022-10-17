Lirik Lagu Wake Up – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wake Up – The Vamps

You've been deep in a coma

But I stood right here

When you thought there was no one

I was still right here

You were scared, but I told ya

Open up your eyes

Never stopped being someone who could love you well

Had to show you the hard way

Only time will tell

Revelations and heartaches make you realize

I was always in front of you

So wake up

Your sleeping heart

I know sometimes we'll be afraid

But no more playing safe, my dear

I'm here

So wake up

You've been deep in a coma

But I stood right here

When you thought there was no one

I was still right here

You were scared, but I told ya

Open up your eyes

I was always in front of you

So wake up

Your sleeping heart

I know sometimes we'll be afraid

But no more playing safe, my dear

So wake up

Your sleeping heart

And we will dream a dream for us

That no one else can touch, my dear

I'm here

So wake up

So wake up

Your sleeping heart

And we will dream a dream for us

That no one else can touch, my dear

I'm here

So wake up

