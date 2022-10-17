Lirik Lagu Wake Up – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wake Up – The Vamps
You've been deep in a coma
But I stood right here
When you thought there was no one
I was still right here
You were scared, but I told ya
Open up your eyes
Never stopped being someone who could love you well
Had to show you the hard way
Only time will tell
Revelations and heartaches make you realize
I was always in front of you
So wake up
Your sleeping heart
I know sometimes we'll be afraid
But no more playing safe, my dear
I'm here
So wake up
You've been deep in a coma
But I stood right here
When you thought there was no one
I was still right here
You were scared, but I told ya
Open up your eyes
I was always in front of you
So wake up
Your sleeping heart
I know sometimes we'll be afraid
But no more playing safe, my dear
So wake up
Your sleeping heart
And we will dream a dream for us
That no one else can touch, my dear
I'm here
So wake up
So wake up
Your sleeping heart
And we will dream a dream for us
That no one else can touch, my dear
I'm here
So wake up
Credits
Artikel Pilihan