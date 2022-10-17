Lirik Lagu Married In Vegas – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Married In Vegas – The Vamps
No good for me or my frame of mind
I think about you all the time
A pretty little thing could wreck me 25
Just say the words and I'm all ears
Let's turn a drink into five years
Spend my money, oh honey, come and bleed me dry
I came here to be someone else
I found you and I found myself
Mister, mister, I'm all in
Bet your house and I called it
Feels like a TKO
Feels like the lowest blow
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Under the neon lights
I think we might get married in Vegas
Married in Vegas
Pushin' 106 down PCH
I drink it down, the aftertaste
Tastes like heartbreak and mistakes, but I can't wait
To walk along that starry strip
I feel it all, it feels like bliss
I show my head, they look like this
Mister, mister, I'm all in
Bet your house and I call it
Feels like a TKO
Feels like the lowest blow
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Under the neon lights
I think we might get married in Vegas
Married in Vegas
Artikel Pilihan