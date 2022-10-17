Lirik Lagu Married In Vegas – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Married In Vegas – The Vamps

No good for me or my frame of mind

I think about you all the time

A pretty little thing could wreck me 25

Just say the words and I'm all ears

Let's turn a drink into five years

Spend my money, oh honey, come and bleed me dry

I came here to be someone else

I found you and I found myself

Mister, mister, I'm all in

Bet your house and I called it

Feels like a TKO

Feels like the lowest blow

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Under the neon lights

I think we might get married in Vegas

Married in Vegas

Pushin' 106 down PCH

I drink it down, the aftertaste

Tastes like heartbreak and mistakes, but I can't wait

To walk along that starry strip

I feel it all, it feels like bliss

I show my head, they look like this

Mister, mister, I'm all in

Bet your house and I call it

Feels like a TKO

Feels like the lowest blow

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Under the neon lights

I think we might get married in Vegas

Married in Vegas