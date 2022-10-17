Lirik Lagu Hair Too Long – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hair Too Long – The Vamps

I'm just sick staying up

Losing sleep, who gives a fuck?

Don't you? Don't you?

Lie in bed sometimes at night

Miss looking into my eyes

Don't you? 'Cause I do

I don't wanna be this cold (cold)

Shivering to my bones (bones)

Someone reset my soul, oh, oh

And I don't wanna be locked up (up)

I don't wanna feel this down (down)

I just wanna scream and shout

I'll go out, grow my hair too long

Sing your least favourite song

At the top of my lungs (oh, oh, oh)

I'll go out, kiss all of your friends

Make a story and pretend

It was me who made this end (oh, oh, oh)

Let me take a second to sympathise 'cause you're right

I'm away too much, I think too much, I drink too much

But it's only a matter of time before we catch up

And I get to say

I wouldn't have it any other way

'Cause it's made me think and drink my way

Back to mistakes I never should have made

One more chance and I'll right the wrongs from yesterday

And I don't wanna be locked up (up)

I don't wanna feel this down (down)

I just wanna scream and shout

I'll go out, grow my hair too long

Sing your least favourite song

At the top of my lungs (oh, oh, oh)

I'll go out, kiss all of your friends

Make a story and pretend

It was me who made this end (oh, oh, oh)

It might seem cruel

You know that the love still hurts

All I do, never ever seems to work

I'll go out, grow my hair too long

Sing your least favourite song

At the top of my lungs (oh, oh, oh)

I've been stumbling round

Asking if you're in town

I've been drinking too much

I don't give a-