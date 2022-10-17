Lirik Lagu Hair Too Long – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 17 Oktober 2022, 04:13 WIB
Grup band The Vamps.
Grup band The Vamps. /Instagram.com/@thevamps

Lirik Lagu Hair Too LongThe Vamps

I'm just sick staying up
Losing sleep, who gives a fuck?
Don't you? Don't you?
Lie in bed sometimes at night
Miss looking into my eyes
Don't you? 'Cause I do

I don't wanna be this cold (cold)
Shivering to my bones (bones)
Someone reset my soul, oh, oh
And I don't wanna be locked up (up)
I don't wanna feel this down (down)
I just wanna scream and shout

I'll go out, grow my hair too long
Sing your least favourite song
At the top of my lungs (oh, oh, oh)
I'll go out, kiss all of your friends
Make a story and pretend
It was me who made this end (oh, oh, oh)

Let me take a second to sympathise 'cause you're right
I'm away too much, I think too much, I drink too much
But it's only a matter of time before we catch up
And I get to say
I wouldn't have it any other way
'Cause it's made me think and drink my way
Back to mistakes I never should have made
One more chance and I'll right the wrongs from yesterday

And I don't wanna be locked up (up)
I don't wanna feel this down (down)
I just wanna scream and shout

I'll go out, grow my hair too long
Sing your least favourite song
At the top of my lungs (oh, oh, oh)
I'll go out, kiss all of your friends
Make a story and pretend
It was me who made this end (oh, oh, oh)

It might seem cruel
You know that the love still hurts
All I do, never ever seems to work
I'll go out, grow my hair too long
Sing your least favourite song
At the top of my lungs (oh, oh, oh)

I've been stumbling round
Asking if you're in town
I've been drinking too much
I don't give a-

Editor: Bayu Nurullah

