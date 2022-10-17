Lirik Lagu Shout About It – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Shout About It – The Vamps

If you want words to put your mind at rest tonight,

Come and shout about it.

We can talk for a hundred miles and drive

Where you're less surrounded.

'Cause I can see that the candle you hold inside

Has a cloud around it.

How can a heart like yours be that high and dry

When it burns the brightest.

I'm so sorry I can't stop myself from staring at you,

When you're tired and blue, my dear.

It's just any reason I get to be closer to you,

I wanna shout about it,

Oh, I wanna shout about it.

Beneath the window and the water that's in your eyes

That's where I know you're hiding.

There's a smile that could light up a thousand lives

And you need reminding.

Tell me your fears, don't let 'em live a life alone

Let me share the burden.

'Cause here beside you there's a man you better know know know

Who you can confide in.

I'm so sorry I can't stop myself from staring at you,

When you're tired and blue, my dear.

It's just any reason I get to be closer to you,

I wanna shout about it,

Oh, I wanna shout about it.

I'm not saying, all I do

Will make everything you touch turn to gold

I'm just waiting to pull you through

I'll take a little off the load

Yeah, any reason I get to be close to you.

Wanna shout about it.

I'm so sorry I can't stop myself from staring at you

When you're tired and blue, my dear.

It's just any reason I get to be closer to you,

Ooh, I'm gonna shout about it,

No, I'm gonna shout about it,

No, I wanna shout the loudest.

