Lirik Lagu Shout About It – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Shout About It – The Vamps
If you want words to put your mind at rest tonight,
Come and shout about it.
We can talk for a hundred miles and drive
Where you're less surrounded.
'Cause I can see that the candle you hold inside
Has a cloud around it.
How can a heart like yours be that high and dry
When it burns the brightest.
I'm so sorry I can't stop myself from staring at you,
When you're tired and blue, my dear.
It's just any reason I get to be closer to you,
I wanna shout about it,
Oh, I wanna shout about it.
Beneath the window and the water that's in your eyes
That's where I know you're hiding.
There's a smile that could light up a thousand lives
And you need reminding.
Tell me your fears, don't let 'em live a life alone
Let me share the burden.
'Cause here beside you there's a man you better know know know
Who you can confide in.
I'm so sorry I can't stop myself from staring at you,
When you're tired and blue, my dear.
It's just any reason I get to be closer to you,
I wanna shout about it,
Oh, I wanna shout about it.
I'm not saying, all I do
Will make everything you touch turn to gold
I'm just waiting to pull you through
I'll take a little off the load
Yeah, any reason I get to be close to you.
Wanna shout about it.
I'm so sorry I can't stop myself from staring at you
When you're tired and blue, my dear.
It's just any reason I get to be closer to you,
Ooh, I'm gonna shout about it,
No, I'm gonna shout about it,
No, I wanna shout the loudest.
