Lirik Lagu Shout About It – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 17 Oktober 2022, 04:16 WIB
Grup band The Vamps.
Grup band The Vamps. /Instagram.com/@thevamps

Lirik Lagu Shout About ItThe Vamps

If you want words to put your mind at rest tonight,
Come and shout about it.
We can talk for a hundred miles and drive
Where you're less surrounded.
'Cause I can see that the candle you hold inside
Has a cloud around it.
How can a heart like yours be that high and dry
When it burns the brightest.

I'm so sorry I can't stop myself from staring at you,
When you're tired and blue, my dear.
It's just any reason I get to be closer to you,
I wanna shout about it,
Oh, I wanna shout about it.

Beneath the window and the water that's in your eyes
That's where I know you're hiding.
There's a smile that could light up a thousand lives
And you need reminding.
Tell me your fears, don't let 'em live a life alone
Let me share the burden.
'Cause here beside you there's a man you better know know know
Who you can confide in.

I'm so sorry I can't stop myself from staring at you,
When you're tired and blue, my dear.
It's just any reason I get to be closer to you,
I wanna shout about it,
Oh, I wanna shout about it.

I'm not saying, all I do
Will make everything you touch turn to gold
I'm just waiting to pull you through
I'll take a little off the load
Yeah, any reason I get to be close to you.

Wanna shout about it.

I'm so sorry I can't stop myself from staring at you
When you're tired and blue, my dear.
It's just any reason I get to be closer to you,
Ooh, I'm gonna shout about it,
No, I'm gonna shout about it,
No, I wanna shout the loudest.

Credits

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Bayu Nurullah

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Married In Vegas – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Married In Vegas – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 04:40 WIB
Lirik Lagu Jaga Selalu Hatimu – Seventeen dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Jaga Selalu Hatimu – Seventeen dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 04:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Shout About It – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Shout About It – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 04:16 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hair Too Long – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hair Too Long – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 04:13 WIB
Lirik Lagu Can We Dance– The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Can We Dance– The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 04:11 WIB
Lirik Lagu Oh Kasihan - Koes Plus dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Oh Kasihan - Koes Plus dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 04:02 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kucing, Ikan Asin, dan Aku – Fajar Merah dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kucing, Ikan Asin, dan Aku – Fajar Merah dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 04:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Ternyata Cantik - Elmatu dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ternyata Cantik - Elmatu dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 03:58 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mad At You - Why Don't We dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mad At You - Why Don't We dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 03:55 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kosong - Elmatu dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kosong - Elmatu dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 03:35 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Basarnas Jambi Masih Lakukan Pencarian Sopir Truk Pengangkut Sawit yang Tenggelam di Sungai
2

Pemeriksaan Teddy Minahasa Diundur, Polri Ungkap Alasan Penundaan dan Penolakan Advokat dari Penyidik
3

BNI Berikan Penawaran Suku Bunga 2,76% p.a untuk Miliki Hunian Idaman Lewat BNI Griya
4

5 Ruas Jalan di Jakarta Pusat yang Ditutup pada Minggu, 16 Oktober 2022
5

Tulisan Sarang Korupsi dan Pungli di Markas Komando Polres Luwu, Pencoretan Diduga Dilakukan Seorang Anggota
6

Lesti Kejora Cabut Laporan, Rizky Billar: Mudah-mudahan Bisa Lebih Baik Lagi ke Depannya
7

Lesti Kejora Cabut Laporan KDRT, Netizen Serbu IG KPI: Public Figure yang Suka Buat Drama Wajib Diboikot
8

2 Jasad Korban Kanjuruhan Akan Diekshumasi untuk Bukti Lebih Kuat, Polri: Permintaan Pihak Keluarga
9

Ridwan Kamil Buka Kesempatan Masyarakat Namai Kereta Cepat Jakarta-Bandung
10

Pelecehan Emosional pada Anak Bisa Berakibat Buruk, Simak Ciri-ciri dan Penanganannya

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Indramayu Hari Ini Senin, 17 Oktober  2022 Ada di Enam Lokasi

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Indramayu Hari Ini Senin, 17 Oktober  2022 Ada di Enam Lokasi

17 Oktober 2022, 04:53 WIB

Portal Sulut

Hati-hati Tanda ini di Tubuh Kamu, Mungkin Tanda Santet dari Makanan Kata Ustadz Muhammad Faizar

Hati-hati Tanda ini di Tubuh Kamu, Mungkin Tanda Santet dari Makanan Kata Ustadz Muhammad Faizar

17 Oktober 2022, 04:51 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Bandung Hari Ini Senin, 17 Oktober  2022 di Lima Lokasi

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Bandung Hari Ini Senin, 17 Oktober  2022 di Lima Lokasi

17 Oktober 2022, 04:50 WIB

Utara Times

Kalender Jawa Hari Ini Senin 17 Oktober 2022 Lengkap dengan Pasaran, Wuku dan Weton Senin Legi

Kalender Jawa Hari Ini Senin 17 Oktober 2022 Lengkap dengan Pasaran, Wuku dan Weton Senin Legi

17 Oktober 2022, 04:50 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal SIM Keliling Kota Bandung Hari Ini Senin, 17 Oktober 2022 Ada Di Dua Lokasi

Jadwal SIM Keliling Kota Bandung Hari Ini Senin, 17 Oktober 2022 Ada Di Dua Lokasi

17 Oktober 2022, 04:50 WIB

Karawang Post

Pratinjau My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 4: Warisan

Pratinjau My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 4: Warisan

17 Oktober 2022, 04:45 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara TransTV Senin, 17 Oktober  2022 Ada Dream Box Indonesia, Insert Story Dan Film Transporter 3

Jadwal Acara TransTV Senin, 17 Oktober  2022 Ada Dream Box Indonesia, Insert Story Dan Film Transporter 3

17 Oktober 2022, 04:45 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Subang Hari Ini Senin, 17 Oktober  2022 di Empat Lokasi

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Subang Hari Ini Senin, 17 Oktober  2022 di Empat Lokasi

17 Oktober 2022, 04:45 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal SIM Keliling Sumedang Hari Ini Senin, 17 Oktober 2022 Ada Di Satu Lokasi

Jadwal SIM Keliling Sumedang Hari Ini Senin, 17 Oktober 2022 Ada Di Satu Lokasi

17 Oktober 2022, 04:45 WIB

Buleleng Post

Jangan Lupa untuk Segera Menukarkan Kode Redeem Modern Warships Senin, 17 Oktober 2022

Jangan Lupa untuk Segera Menukarkan Kode Redeem Modern Warships Senin, 17 Oktober 2022

17 Oktober 2022, 04:45 WIB

Portal Sulut

Amalan Tolak Santet, Cukup Air dan Doa Ini, Syekh Ali Jaber: Tak Perlu Panggil Dukun

Amalan Tolak Santet, Cukup Air dan Doa Ini, Syekh Ali Jaber: Tak Perlu Panggil Dukun

17 Oktober 2022, 04:44 WIB

Utara Times

Tanggalan Jawa 17 Oktober 2022 dalam Weton Senin Legi: Watak, Keberuntungan dan Kecocokan Jodoh

Tanggalan Jawa 17 Oktober 2022 dalam Weton Senin Legi: Watak, Keberuntungan dan Kecocokan Jodoh

17 Oktober 2022, 04:40 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Cirebon Hari Ini Senin, 17 Oktober  2022 Ada di Empat Lokasi

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Cirebon Hari Ini Senin, 17 Oktober  2022 Ada di Empat Lokasi

17 Oktober 2022, 04:40 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari ini Senin, 17 Oktober 2022: Anda Tepat Rencanakan Perubahan dalam Hubungan

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari ini Senin, 17 Oktober 2022: Anda Tepat Rencanakan Perubahan dalam Hubungan

17 Oktober 2022, 04:40 WIB

Portal Sulut

Cocok Untuk Makan Bersama Keluarga, Resep Olahan Ayam Irit Minyak Goreng

Cocok Untuk Makan Bersama Keluarga, Resep Olahan Ayam Irit Minyak Goreng

17 Oktober 2022, 04:39 WIB

Zona Priangan

Tentara Rusia yang Berasal dari Penjara Kembali Menjadi Penjahat Jalanan dengan Bekal Senjata Militer

Tentara Rusia yang Berasal dari Penjara Kembali Menjadi Penjahat Jalanan dengan Bekal Senjata Militer

17 Oktober 2022, 04:37 WIB

Suara Jayapura

Mahasiswa Dinilai Punya Pengetahuan Politik yang Kuat, Idealisme Tidak Diragukan

Mahasiswa Dinilai Punya Pengetahuan Politik yang Kuat, Idealisme Tidak Diragukan

17 Oktober 2022, 04:36 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara TV di tvOne Hari Ini Senin, 17 Oktober  2022 Ada Kabar Pagi, Reka Ulang, dan Menyingkap Tabir

Jadwal Acara TV di tvOne Hari Ini Senin, 17 Oktober  2022 Ada Kabar Pagi, Reka Ulang, dan Menyingkap Tabir

17 Oktober 2022, 04:35 WIB

Portal Sulut

Jangan Kaget Terima Uang Gede Gara-gara 12 Mimpi Ini Terang Primbon Jawa Kuno

Jangan Kaget Terima Uang Gede Gara-gara 12 Mimpi Ini Terang Primbon Jawa Kuno

17 Oktober 2022, 04:34 WIB

Karawang Post

Real Madrid Ungguli Barcelona 3-1 di El Clasico

Real Madrid Ungguli Barcelona 3-1 di El Clasico

17 Oktober 2022, 04:34 WIB

Portal Sulut

Wasiat Amalan Mbah Moen Untuk Pagar Gaib: Santet, Sihir, dan Guna-guna Mental Dengan Sendirinya

Wasiat Amalan Mbah Moen Untuk Pagar Gaib: Santet, Sihir, dan Guna-guna Mental Dengan Sendirinya

17 Oktober 2022, 04:31 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Rasulullah Menjalankan Dakwa Selama 22 Tahun Mengubah Wajah Dunia

Rasulullah Menjalankan Dakwa Selama 22 Tahun Mengubah Wajah Dunia

17 Oktober 2022, 04:30 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

Jadwal dan Lokasi Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Banjarnegara Hari Ini, Senin 17 Oktober 2022

Jadwal dan Lokasi Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Banjarnegara Hari Ini, Senin 17 Oktober 2022

17 Oktober 2022, 04:30 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Senin 17 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Surakarta atau Solo dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Senin 17 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Surakarta atau Solo dan Sekitarnya

17 Oktober 2022, 04:30 WIB

Jababeka News

Jadwal Acara SCTV Hari Ini, 17 Oktober 2022: Hot Shot Spesial, Siapa Takut Orang Ketiga Hingga FTV Primetime

Jadwal Acara SCTV Hari Ini, 17 Oktober 2022: Hot Shot Spesial, Siapa Takut Orang Ketiga Hingga FTV Primetime

17 Oktober 2022, 04:30 WIB