Lirik Lagu Can We Dance– The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Can We Dance – The Vamps

I talk a lot of sh*t when I'm drinking, baby

I'm known to go a little too fast

Don't mind all my friends, I know they're all crazy

But they're the only friends that I have

I know I don't know you

But I'd like to skip the small talk and romance, girl

That's all I have to say so, baby, can we dance?

Here we go again, another drink I'm caving in

Stupid words keep falling from my mouth

You know that I mean well

My hands were meant for somewhere else

Your eyes are doing naughty butterflies

Oh, oh, one more drink and I should go

Oh, oh, but maybe she might like me though

Oh, oh, I just can't think of what to say

Should I go, should I stay?

Just can't let her slip away

I talk a lot of sh*t when I'm drinking, baby

I'm known to go a little too fast

Don't mind all my friends, I know they're all crazy

But they're the only friends that I have

I know I don't know you

But I'd like to skip the small talk and romance, girl

That's all I have to say so, baby, can we dance?

I was nearly in, but then came the pushy friend

Killed the vibe and took my perfect ten, away

You know I need you, girl

My heart's not made for someone else

So save me here 'cause I can barely stand

Oh, oh, one more drink and I should go

Oh, oh, but maybe she might like me though

Oh, oh, I can't take this any more

Should I stay? Should I go?

It just can lead back to her door

I talk a lot of sh*t when I'm drinking, baby

I'm known to go a little too fast

Don't mind all my friends, I know they're all crazy

But they're the only friends that I have

I know I don't know you

But I'd like to skip the small talk and romance, girl

That's all I have to say so, baby, can we dance?

I've been a bad, bad boy

Whispering rude things in her ear

Please say she'll break

Please say she'll change

Her mind and bring me back to her place