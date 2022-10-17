Lirik Lagu Can We Dance– The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Can We Dance – The Vamps
I talk a lot of sh*t when I'm drinking, baby
I'm known to go a little too fast
Don't mind all my friends, I know they're all crazy
But they're the only friends that I have
I know I don't know you
But I'd like to skip the small talk and romance, girl
That's all I have to say so, baby, can we dance?
Here we go again, another drink I'm caving in
Stupid words keep falling from my mouth
You know that I mean well
My hands were meant for somewhere else
Your eyes are doing naughty butterflies
Oh, oh, one more drink and I should go
Oh, oh, but maybe she might like me though
Oh, oh, I just can't think of what to say
Should I go, should I stay?
Just can't let her slip away
I talk a lot of sh*t when I'm drinking, baby
I'm known to go a little too fast
Don't mind all my friends, I know they're all crazy
But they're the only friends that I have
I know I don't know you
But I'd like to skip the small talk and romance, girl
That's all I have to say so, baby, can we dance?
I was nearly in, but then came the pushy friend
Killed the vibe and took my perfect ten, away
You know I need you, girl
My heart's not made for someone else
So save me here 'cause I can barely stand
Oh, oh, one more drink and I should go
Oh, oh, but maybe she might like me though
Oh, oh, I can't take this any more
Should I stay? Should I go?
It just can lead back to her door
I talk a lot of sh*t when I'm drinking, baby
I'm known to go a little too fast
Don't mind all my friends, I know they're all crazy
But they're the only friends that I have
I know I don't know you
But I'd like to skip the small talk and romance, girl
That's all I have to say so, baby, can we dance?
I've been a bad, bad boy
Whispering rude things in her ear
Please say she'll break
Please say she'll change
Her mind and bring me back to her place
