Lirik Lagu Be With You – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Be With You – The Vamps

Hey lover

I'm questioning our love song

How did we get the words wrong?

Hey lover

The key's in the ignition

But nothing's in the engine

And just when I'm about to say

I'm sick of you, so go away

You do that little thing you always do

And then I know

I gotta wanna, I only wanna

I gotta gotta, I gotta be with you

I gotta wanna, I only wanna

I gotta gotta, I gotta be with you

(Hey! I gotta be with you!)

Hey lover, I'm screaming on the inside

I'm running but I can't hide

Hey lover, with everything we've been through

A fool would only doubt you and I doubt you

And just remember what I'm about to say

It's time to throw it all away