Lirik Lagu Be With You – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Be With You – The Vamps
Hey lover
I'm questioning our love song
How did we get the words wrong?
Hey lover
The key's in the ignition
But nothing's in the engine
And just when I'm about to say
I'm sick of you, so go away
You do that little thing you always do
And then I know
I gotta wanna, I only wanna
I gotta gotta, I gotta be with you
I gotta wanna, I only wanna
I gotta gotta, I gotta be with you
(Hey! I gotta be with you!)
Hey lover, I'm screaming on the inside
I'm running but I can't hide
Hey lover, with everything we've been through
A fool would only doubt you and I doubt you
And just remember what I'm about to say
It's time to throw it all away
