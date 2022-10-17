Lirik Lagu Nevermind – Valley dan Fakta di Baliknya

I want something that I'll never find
But I just keep on saying, ""Nevermind"" (my, my mind)
I woke up glued to the mattress
Looks like I'm stuck in my habits
I think I'm made out of plastic
'Cause I feel nothing
This morning I looked for sadness (sadness)
Looked through the basement and attic (attic)
It must be weaved in my fabric
That I feel nothing
My friends say I'm narcissistic
It's probably true but I'm sick
And tired of feeling like this
I want something that I'll never find
But I just keep on saying, ""Nevermind""
I woke up feeling like an asshole
Flipping through the channels
Looking for something that feels right
I want something that I'll never find
But I just keep on saying, ""Nevermind"" (my, my mind)
I wish that I could be solo
But God, I hate feeling so alone
My thoughts turn into a pile of clothes
And I feel nothing
My friends say I'm narcissistic
It's probably true but I'm sick
And tired of feeling like this
I want something that I'll never find
But I just keep on saying, ""Nevermind""
I woke up feeling like an asshole
Flipping through the channels
Looking for something that feels right
I want something that I'll never find
But I just keep on saying, ""Nevermind"" (my, my mind)
I wanna live in a 90s movie
Where things just happen so easy
Sometimes I want things decided for my mind, my mind
My friends say I'm narcissistic
It's probably true but I'm sick
And tired of feeling like this
