Lirik Lagu Nevermind – Valley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Nevermind – Valley

I want something that I'll never find

But I just keep on saying, ""Nevermind"" (my, my mind)

I woke up glued to the mattress

Looks like I'm stuck in my habits

I think I'm made out of plastic

'Cause I feel nothing

This morning I looked for sadness (sadness)

Looked through the basement and attic (attic)

It must be weaved in my fabric

That I feel nothing

My friends say I'm narcissistic

It's probably true but I'm sick

And tired of feeling like this

I want something that I'll never find

But I just keep on saying, ""Nevermind""

I woke up feeling like an asshole

Flipping through the channels

Looking for something that feels right

I want something that I'll never find

But I just keep on saying, ""Nevermind"" (my, my mind)

I wish that I could be solo

But God, I hate feeling so alone

My thoughts turn into a pile of clothes

And I feel nothing

My friends say I'm narcissistic

It's probably true but I'm sick

And tired of feeling like this

I want something that I'll never find

But I just keep on saying, ""Nevermind""

I woke up feeling like an asshole

Flipping through the channels

Looking for something that feels right

I want something that I'll never find

But I just keep on saying, ""Nevermind"" (my, my mind)

I wanna live in a 90s movie

Where things just happen so easy

Sometimes I want things decided for my mind, my mind

My friends say I'm narcissistic

It's probably true but I'm sick

And tired of feeling like this