Lirik Why Did You Have To Go - Elephant Day dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Why Did You Have To Go - Elephant Day
How far you wanna know
How far you wanna go
How far you made me smile
You'll end up where you came
The only thing I care
How far you wanna know me?
I heard once in a while
Some angels learn to fly
Just let those feathers drop
The way you let it stop
The only thing I care
How far you wanna know me?
Why did you have to go
You should've let me know
Last night I wrote a song for you
Why did you have to go
I heard once in a while
Some angels learn to fly
Just let those feathers drop
The way you let it stop
The only thing I care
How far you wanna know me?
Why did you have to go
You should've let me know
Last night I wrote a song for you
Why did you have to go
Why did you have to go
You should've let me know
Last night I wrote a song for you
Why did you have to go
To go, to go go go
Go Before you wanna know
Before you wanna go
Artis: Elephant Day
Album: Promenades: A Short Film by Elephant Kind
Dirilis: 2015
Genre: Indie
