Lirik Why Did You Have To Go - Elephant Day dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Why Did You Have To Go - Elephant Day

How far you wanna know

How far you wanna go

How far you made me smile

You'll end up where you came

The only thing I care

How far you wanna know me?

I heard once in a while

Some angels learn to fly

Just let those feathers drop

The way you let it stop

The only thing I care

How far you wanna know me?

Why did you have to go

You should've let me know

Last night I wrote a song for you

Why did you have to go

I heard once in a while

Some angels learn to fly

Just let those feathers drop

The way you let it stop

The only thing I care

How far you wanna know me?

Why did you have to go

You should've let me know

Last night I wrote a song for you

Why did you have to go

Why did you have to go

You should've let me know

Last night I wrote a song for you

Why did you have to go

To go, to go go go

Go Before you wanna know

Before you wanna go

Artis: Elephant Day

Album: Promenades: A Short Film by Elephant Kind

Dirilis: 2015

Genre: Indie

Fakta di Balik Why Did You Have To Go - Elephant Day