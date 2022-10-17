Lirik Lagu Sing For You – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sing For You – EXO

nae nargeun gitareul deureo haji mothan gobaegeul

hogeun gojipseuresamkin iyagireul

norae hana mandeun cheok jigeum malharyeo haeyo

geunyang deureoyo I’ll sing for you

neomu saranghajiman saranghanda mal an hae

eosaekhae jajonsim heorak an hae

oneureun yonggi naeseo na malhal tejiman

musimhi deureoyo I’ll sing for you

The way you cry, the way you smile

naege eolmana keun uimiin geolkka?

hagopeun mal, nohchyeobeorin mal

gobaekhal tejiman geunyang deureoyo

I’ll sing for you, sing for you

geunyang hanbeon deutgo useoyo

jogeum useupjyo naegen geudae bakke eomneunde

gakkeumeun namboda mothan na

sasireun geudae pume meorikareul bubigo

angigo sipeun geonde marijyo

The way you cry, the way you smile

naege eolmana keun uimiin geolkka?

doraseomyeo huhoehaetdeon mal

sagwahal tejiman geunyang deureoyo

I’ll sing for you, sing for you

amureohji anheun cheokhaeyo

maeil neomu gamsahae geudaega isseoseo

sinkkaeseo jusin nae seonmul

oneuri jinamyeon nan tto eosaekhae haljido

hajiman oneureun kkok malhago sipeo

geureoni deureoyo

The way you cry, the way you smile

naege eolmana keun uimiin geolkka?

hagopeun mal, nohchyeobeorin mal

gobaekhal tejiman jom eosaekhajiman

geunyang deureoyo I’ll sing for you, sing for you

geunyang deureoyo I’ll sing for you

Penyanyi : EXO

Penulis Lagu : Aaron Benward, Felicia Barton, Matthew Tishler, dan Yeon Jung Kim

Dirilis : 2015

Album : Sing For You

Genre : Korea Ballads, K-Pop