Lirik Lagu Sing For You – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

nae nargeun gitareul deureo haji mothan gobaegeul
hogeun gojipseuresamkin iyagireul
norae hana mandeun cheok jigeum malharyeo haeyo
geunyang deureoyo I’ll sing for you
neomu saranghajiman saranghanda mal an hae
eosaekhae jajonsim heorak an hae
oneureun yonggi naeseo na malhal tejiman
musimhi deureoyo I’ll sing for you
The way you cry, the way you smile
naege eolmana keun uimiin geolkka?
hagopeun mal, nohchyeobeorin mal
gobaekhal tejiman geunyang deureoyo
I’ll sing for you, sing for you
geunyang hanbeon deutgo useoyo
jogeum useupjyo naegen geudae bakke eomneunde
gakkeumeun namboda mothan na
sasireun geudae pume meorikareul bubigo
angigo sipeun geonde marijyo
The way you cry, the way you smile
naege eolmana keun uimiin geolkka?
doraseomyeo huhoehaetdeon mal
sagwahal tejiman geunyang deureoyo
I’ll sing for you, sing for you
amureohji anheun cheokhaeyo
maeil neomu gamsahae geudaega isseoseo
sinkkaeseo jusin nae seonmul
oneuri jinamyeon nan tto eosaekhae haljido
hajiman oneureun kkok malhago sipeo
geureoni deureoyo
The way you cry, the way you smile
naege eolmana keun uimiin geolkka?
hagopeun mal, nohchyeobeorin mal
gobaekhal tejiman jom eosaekhajiman
geunyang deureoyo I’ll sing for you, sing for you
geunyang deureoyo I’ll sing for you
Penyanyi : EXO
Penulis Lagu : Aaron Benward, Felicia Barton, Matthew Tishler, dan Yeon Jung Kim
Dirilis : 2015
Album : Sing For You
Genre : Korea Ballads, K-Pop
