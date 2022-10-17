Lirik Lagu Mad At You - Why Don't We dan Fakta di Baliknya

MV Mad At You milik Why Don't We.
MV Mad At You milik Why Don't We.

Mad At You - Why Don't We

I wrote another love song, baby, about you
I've written one for every second without you
It goes like this, oh
It goes like this, oh

Workin'
Lately, I've been working on myself
Never been the type to ask for help
From somebody else (from somebody else)
You came
Out nowhere like a hurricane
Pull me in and kiss me in the rain
And I fell for you
And my whole life changed

Oh, I find all my inspiration
Thinkin' about you

I wrote another love song, baby, about you
I've written one for every second without you
It goes like this, oh
It goes like this, oh
I wanna see the whole damn world with you, baby
Yeah you can be the one, girl, you driving me crazy
It feels like this, oh
It feels like this, oh

I find all my inspiration
Thinkin' about you

I wrote another love song, baby, about you
I've written one for every second without you
It goes like this
Oh it goes like
Yeah, it goes like
Yeah
I wanna see the whole damn world with you, baby
Yeah you can be the one, girl, you driving me crazy
It feels like this, oh
Oh, it feels like this, oh
I know it feels like
Oh

Artis: Why Don’t We

Album: Mad At You

Editor: Ahlaqul Karima

