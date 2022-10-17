Lirik Lagu Mad At You - Why Don't We dan Fakta di Baliknya

Mad At You - Why Don't We

I wrote another love song, baby, about you

I've written one for every second without you

It goes like this, oh

It goes like this, oh

Workin'

Lately, I've been working on myself

Never been the type to ask for help

From somebody else (from somebody else)

You came

Out nowhere like a hurricane

Pull me in and kiss me in the rain

And I fell for you

And my whole life changed

Oh, I find all my inspiration

Thinkin' about you

I wrote another love song, baby, about you

I've written one for every second without you

It goes like this, oh

It goes like this, oh

I wanna see the whole damn world with you, baby

Yeah you can be the one, girl, you driving me crazy

It feels like this, oh

It feels like this, oh

I find all my inspiration

Thinkin' about you

I wrote another love song, baby, about you

I've written one for every second without you

It goes like this

Oh it goes like

Yeah, it goes like

Yeah

I wanna see the whole damn world with you, baby

Yeah you can be the one, girl, you driving me crazy

It feels like this, oh

Oh, it feels like this, oh

I know it feels like

Oh

Artis: Why Don’t We

Album: Mad At You