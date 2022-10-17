Lirik Lagu I Believe In You - Elephant Kind dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Believe In You - Elephant Kind

I've been thinking all night

Oh love I've been thinking all night

Hoping to see the sunlight

Confide in where I would hide

Your sense of humor were akin to mine

But somehow we've grown yeah

Everything we've had tossed away

Have you lost your mind again again

The day is gonna come

The day is gonna come to seize the truth

If you were slacking off

At least be consistent

Why you gotta threaten to leave when everything's alright

Why why

You never had to stay so what took you so long to decide

Why why

Got to let you go

We all need to grow

Though I do believe

Yes I do believe in

Got to let you go

We all need to grow

Though I do believe

Yes I do believe in you

Why you gotta threaten to leave when everything's alright

Why why

You never had to stay so what took you so long to decide

Why why

Got to let you go

We all need to grow

Though I do believe

Yes I do believe in

Got to let you go

We all need to grow

Though I do believe

I've always believed in you

Artis: Elephant Kind

Album: The Greatest Ever