Lirik Lagu I Believe In You - Elephant Kind dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Believe In You - Elephant Kind
I've been thinking all night
Oh love I've been thinking all night
Hoping to see the sunlight
Confide in where I would hide
Your sense of humor were akin to mine
But somehow we've grown yeah
Everything we've had tossed away
Have you lost your mind again again
The day is gonna come
The day is gonna come to seize the truth
If you were slacking off
At least be consistent
Why you gotta threaten to leave when everything's alright
Why why
You never had to stay so what took you so long to decide
Why why
Got to let you go
We all need to grow
Though I do believe
Yes I do believe in
Got to let you go
We all need to grow
Though I do believe
Yes I do believe in you
Why you gotta threaten to leave when everything's alright
Why why
You never had to stay so what took you so long to decide
Why why
Got to let you go
We all need to grow
Though I do believe
Yes I do believe in
Got to let you go
We all need to grow
Though I do believe
I've always believed in you
Artis: Elephant Kind
Album: The Greatest Ever
