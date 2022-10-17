Lirik Lagu I Believe In You - Elephant Kind dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 03:15 WIB
Elephant Kind.
Elephant Kind.

I Believe In You - Elephant Kind

I've been thinking all night
Oh love I've been thinking all night
Hoping to see the sunlight
Confide in where I would hide
Your sense of humor were akin to mine
But somehow we've grown yeah
Everything we've had tossed away
Have you lost your mind again again

The day is gonna come
The day is gonna come to seize the truth
If you were slacking off
At least be consistent

Why you gotta threaten to leave when everything's alright
Why why
You never had to stay so what took you so long to decide
Why why

Got to let you go
We all need to grow
Though I do believe
Yes I do believe in
Got to let you go
We all need to grow
Though I do believe
Yes I do believe in you

Why you gotta threaten to leave when everything's alright
Why why
You never had to stay so what took you so long to decide
Why why

Got to let you go
We all need to grow
Though I do believe
Yes I do believe in
Got to let you go
We all need to grow
Though I do believe
I've always believed in you

Artis: Elephant Kind

Album: The Greatest Ever

