Lirik Lagu Lean Wit Me - Juice WRLD dan Fakta di Baliknya

Drugs got me sweatin', but the room gettin' colder
Lookin' at the devil and the angel on my shoulder
Will I die tonight? I don't know, is it over?
Lookin' for my next high, I'm lookin' for closure
Lean with me, pop with me
Get high with me if you rock with me
Smoke with me, drink with me
Fucked up liver with some bad kidneys
Lean with me, pop with me
Get high with me if you rock with me
Smoke with me, drink with me
Fucked up liver with some bad kidneys
Told her if I die, yeah, I'ma die young
Every day I've been getting fucked up
Finally know the difference between love and drugs
Shawty tell me I should really sober up
This shit ain't fiction, it's too real, too real
Fuck one dose, I need two pills, two pills
I'm looking for trouble so I know I'm gonna find it
Ring, ring, plug hit my phone, perfect timing
I know I'm not right
But I'm not wrong, no, I'm not wrong
Girl, you hate it when I'm too high
But that's where I belong, where I belong
Lean with me, pop with me
Get high with me if you rock with me
Smoke with me, drink with me
Fucked up liver with some bad kidneys
Lean with me, pop with me
Get high with me if you rock with me
Smoke with me, drink with me
Fucked up liver with some bad kidneys
Eyes red, no Visine
Crashed the Mustang, no Saleen
Yeah, I love beans, yeah, I love lean
I laugh when they ask if my piss clean
Huh, smoke with me, huh, pop with me, huh
Ayy, Gucci store, come and shop with me
If I overdose, bae, are you gon' drop with me?
I'on even wanna think about that right now
Let's get too high, reach a new height
Take the shrooms and the pills at the same time
Went to Hollywood thrills from the street life
Took too many drugs, now I don't feel right
Artikel Pilihan