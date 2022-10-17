Lirik Lagu Lean Wit Me - Juice WRLD dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lean Wit Me - Juice WRLD

Drugs got me sweatin', but the room gettin' colder

Lookin' at the devil and the angel on my shoulder

Will I die tonight? I don't know, is it over?

Lookin' for my next high, I'm lookin' for closure

Lean with me, pop with me

Get high with me if you rock with me

Smoke with me, drink with me

Fucked up liver with some bad kidneys

Lean with me, pop with me

Get high with me if you rock with me

Smoke with me, drink with me

Fucked up liver with some bad kidneys

Told her if I die, yeah, I'ma die young

Every day I've been getting fucked up

Finally know the difference between love and drugs

Shawty tell me I should really sober up

This shit ain't fiction, it's too real, too real

Fuck one dose, I need two pills, two pills

I'm looking for trouble so I know I'm gonna find it

Ring, ring, plug hit my phone, perfect timing

I know I'm not right

But I'm not wrong, no, I'm not wrong

Girl, you hate it when I'm too high

But that's where I belong, where I belong

Lean with me, pop with me

Get high with me if you rock with me

Smoke with me, drink with me

Fucked up liver with some bad kidneys

Lean with me, pop with me

Get high with me if you rock with me

Smoke with me, drink with me

Fucked up liver with some bad kidneys

Eyes red, no Visine

Crashed the Mustang, no Saleen

Yeah, I love beans, yeah, I love lean

I laugh when they ask if my piss clean

Huh, smoke with me, huh, pop with me, huh

Ayy, Gucci store, come and shop with me

If I overdose, bae, are you gon' drop with me?

I'on even wanna think about that right now

Let's get too high, reach a new height

Take the shrooms and the pills at the same time

Went to Hollywood thrills from the street life

Took too many drugs, now I don't feel right