Lirik Lagu Lean Wit Me - Juice WRLD dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 17 Oktober 2022, 01:55 WIB
Rapper Juice WRLD.
Rapper Juice WRLD. /Instagram @juicewrld999

Lean Wit Me - Juice WRLD

Drugs got me sweatin', but the room gettin' colder
Lookin' at the devil and the angel on my shoulder
Will I die tonight? I don't know, is it over?
Lookin' for my next high, I'm lookin' for closure

Lean with me, pop with me
Get high with me if you rock with me
Smoke with me, drink with me
Fucked up liver with some bad kidneys
Lean with me, pop with me
Get high with me if you rock with me
Smoke with me, drink with me
Fucked up liver with some bad kidneys

Told her if I die, yeah, I'ma die young
Every day I've been getting fucked up
Finally know the difference between love and drugs
Shawty tell me I should really sober up

This shit ain't fiction, it's too real, too real
Fuck one dose, I need two pills, two pills
I'm looking for trouble so I know I'm gonna find it
Ring, ring, plug hit my phone, perfect timing

I know I'm not right
But I'm not wrong, no, I'm not wrong
Girl, you hate it when I'm too high
But that's where I belong, where I belong

Lean with me, pop with me
Get high with me if you rock with me
Smoke with me, drink with me
Fucked up liver with some bad kidneys
Lean with me, pop with me
Get high with me if you rock with me
Smoke with me, drink with me
Fucked up liver with some bad kidneys

Eyes red, no Visine
Crashed the Mustang, no Saleen
Yeah, I love beans, yeah, I love lean
I laugh when they ask if my piss clean
Huh, smoke with me, huh, pop with me, huh
Ayy, Gucci store, come and shop with me
If I overdose, bae, are you gon' drop with me?

I'on even wanna think about that right now
Let's get too high, reach a new height
Take the shrooms and the pills at the same time
Went to Hollywood thrills from the street life
Took too many drugs, now I don't feel right

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Ahlaqul Karima

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu I Believe In You - Elephant Kind dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Believe In You - Elephant Kind dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 03:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Wake Up – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wake Up – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 03:09 WIB
Lirik Lagu Tertatih – Sheila On 7 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tertatih – Sheila On 7 dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 03:08 WIB
Lirik Lagu Aishite Aishite Aishite - Kikuo feat Hatsune Miku dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Aishite Aishite Aishite - Kikuo feat Hatsune Miku dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 03:05 WIB
Lirik Lagu Curhat Buat Sahabat - Dewi Lestari dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Curhat Buat Sahabat - Dewi Lestari dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 03:04 WIB
Lirik Lagu Missing You – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Missing You – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 03:01 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mawar Merah – Vina Panduwinata dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mawar Merah – Vina Panduwinata dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Segenggam Harapan – Vina Panduwinata dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Segenggam Harapan – Vina Panduwinata dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 02:38 WIB
Lirik Lagu Be With You – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Be With You – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 02:29 WIB
Lirik Lagu Misteri Cinta – Nicky Astria dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Misteri Cinta – Nicky Astria dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 02:28 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Pelecehan Emosional pada Anak Bisa Berakibat Buruk, Simak Ciri-ciri dan Penanganannya
2

Polisi Tetapkan Satu Tersangka dalam Ledakan Maut Sumur Minyak di Aceh
3

4 Polisi dari Anggota hingga Kapolsek Susul Teddy Minahasa, Simak Perannya dalam Peredaran Narkoba!
4

Mengaku Khilaf atas Perbuatannya terhadap Lesti Kejora, Rizky Billar: Saya Sangat Mencintai Istri
5

Heboh Pernyataan Shin Tae-yong Disebut Pasang Badan Untuk Iwan Bule, Bung Binder: Itu Hak Coach STY
6

Seperti Film, 7 Tahanan Polsek Jatiasih Kabur Gunakan Sendok
7

2 Korban Tragedi Kanjuruhan Akan Diekshumasi Polisi, Kadiv Humas Polri Ungkap Detailnya
8

Makin Dipercaya, BNI Maksimalkan Fitur-fitur Super App BNI Mobile Banking
9

Update Tragedi Kanjuruhan: Polri Telah Periksa 80 Saksi hingga Segera Autopsi 2 Jenazah
10

Bung Binder Sindir Ketum PSSI Soal Tragedi Kanjuruhan: Kenapa Gak dari Awal sih Menyampaikan Permintaan Maaf?

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari ini Senin, 17 Oktober 2022: Anda Jangan Biarkan Keras Kepala dalam Hubungan

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari ini Senin, 17 Oktober 2022: Anda Jangan Biarkan Keras Kepala dalam Hubungan

17 Oktober 2022, 03:20 WIB

Utara Times

Prediksi Sampdoria vs Roma di Serie A Liga Italia: Ada Prediksi Skor, H2H, Kabar Tim, Susunan Pemain

Prediksi Sampdoria vs Roma di Serie A Liga Italia: Ada Prediksi Skor, H2H, Kabar Tim, Susunan Pemain

17 Oktober 2022, 03:20 WIB

Portal Brebes

Horoskop Jawa Mencatat Orang Kelahiran 14 Oktober Keberuntungannya Dipengaruhi Batara Asmara

Horoskop Jawa Mencatat Orang Kelahiran 14 Oktober Keberuntungannya Dipengaruhi Batara Asmara

17 Oktober 2022, 03:19 WIB

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Aquarius Hari Ini, Senin 17 Oktober 2022: Jangan Biarkan Pengalaman Pahit Mendominasi Anda

Ramalan Zodiak Aquarius Hari Ini, Senin 17 Oktober 2022: Jangan Biarkan Pengalaman Pahit Mendominasi Anda

17 Oktober 2022, 03:15 WIB

Utara Times

Prediksi Villarreal vs Osasuna di LaLiga Spanyol: Ada Prediksi Skor, H2H, Kabar Tim, Susunan Pemain

Prediksi Villarreal vs Osasuna di LaLiga Spanyol: Ada Prediksi Skor, H2H, Kabar Tim, Susunan Pemain

17 Oktober 2022, 03:10 WIB

Buleleng Post

Belum terlambat, Segera Klaim Kode Redeem Aktif Mobile Legends Senin, 17 Oktober 2022

Belum terlambat, Segera Klaim Kode Redeem Aktif Mobile Legends Senin, 17 Oktober 2022

17 Oktober 2022, 03:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Senin 17 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Senin 17 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

17 Oktober 2022, 03:10 WIB

Suara Halmahera

Menang di El Clasico, Madrid Sukses Gusur sang Rival dari Puncak Klasemen

Menang di El Clasico, Madrid Sukses Gusur sang Rival dari Puncak Klasemen

17 Oktober 2022, 03:05 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Steven & Coconut Treez Kembali, Lengkap dengan Lirik

Chord Steven & Coconut Treez Kembali, Lengkap dengan Lirik

17 Oktober 2022, 03:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Senin 17 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Senin 17 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

17 Oktober 2022, 03:05 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Anies Baswedan Masuk Trending Google Usai Pamit Dari Jakarta, Capres Termasuk Kata Kunci Populer

Anies Baswedan Masuk Trending Google Usai Pamit Dari Jakarta, Capres Termasuk Kata Kunci Populer

17 Oktober 2022, 03:03 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Senin 17 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Gianyar dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Senin 17 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Gianyar dan Sekitarnya

17 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Senin, 17 Oktober 2022: Anda Jsngan Ragu Mengambil Keputusan

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Senin, 17 Oktober 2022: Anda Jsngan Ragu Mengambil Keputusan

17 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Utara Times

Cek Ganjil Genap Jakarta Hari Ini, Senin 17 Oktober 2022 Mulai Jam Berapa? Berikut Informasi Lengkapnya

Cek Ganjil Genap Jakarta Hari Ini, Senin 17 Oktober 2022 Mulai Jam Berapa? Berikut Informasi Lengkapnya

17 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Pisces Hari Ini, Senin 17 Oktober 2022: Bersemangat untuk Posisi yang Lebih Kuat

Ramalan Zodiak Pisces Hari Ini, Senin 17 Oktober 2022: Bersemangat untuk Posisi yang Lebih Kuat

17 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Senin 17 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Senin 17 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

17 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Tari Topeng Klana Dermayon Kolosal Ditarikan 7.891 Orang Pecahkan Rekor MURI

Tari Topeng Klana Dermayon Kolosal Ditarikan 7.891 Orang Pecahkan Rekor MURI

17 Oktober 2022, 02:59 WIB

Portal Brebes

Kata Horoskop Jawa, Anak Kelahiran 4 Pebruari - 1 Maret Batinnya Selalu Merana, Begini Penjelasannya

Kata Horoskop Jawa, Anak Kelahiran 4 Pebruari - 1 Maret Batinnya Selalu Merana, Begini Penjelasannya

17 Oktober 2022, 02:35 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Senin 17 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Makassar dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Senin 17 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Makassar dan Sekitarnya

17 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Kunci Gitar Mimpi Yang Pulang, Iklim dengan Lirik yang Lengkap

Chord Kunci Gitar Mimpi Yang Pulang, Iklim dengan Lirik yang Lengkap

17 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Senin 17 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Senin 17 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

17 Oktober 2022, 02:20 WIB

Utara Times

Pahami Sebelum Beli! Ini Daftar Set Top Box Bersertifikat Kominfo, Cocok untuk Nonton Siaran TV Digital 

Pahami Sebelum Beli! Ini Daftar Set Top Box Bersertifikat Kominfo, Cocok untuk Nonton Siaran TV Digital 

17 Oktober 2022, 02:15 WIB

Utara Times

Prediksi Skor Crystal Palace vs Wolves, di Jadwal Liga Inggris, 19 Oktober 2022 

Prediksi Skor Crystal Palace vs Wolves, di Jadwal Liga Inggris, 19 Oktober 2022 

17 Oktober 2022, 02:05 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Dibekali Mesin 2.3L Twin Turbo, Nissan Terra 2023 Siap Gebrak Pasar SUV Tanah Air

Dibekali Mesin 2.3L Twin Turbo, Nissan Terra 2023 Siap Gebrak Pasar SUV Tanah Air

17 Oktober 2022, 02:05 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Gitar Tangis, Band Utopia dengan Lirik yang Lengkap

Chord Gitar Tangis, Band Utopia dengan Lirik yang Lengkap

17 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB