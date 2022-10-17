Lirik Lagu Two Places at Once - Haley Joelle dan Fakta di Baliknya

Two Places at Once - Haley Joelle

You said you're finding yourself

It's not about anyone else

You just want the best

But I know you meant

You don't want the rest

Said it's all up to the Universe

Cuz you can't just say the words

You're not willing to try

But you can't decide

Think I can read between the lines, oh

You always know all the answers

But you can't seem to make up your damn mind

You don't want me now, you might want me later

You leave out the truth, don't want me hate ya

It's not our time, but I'm the one

You want it all, now you got none

I won't wait around for you in December

So go have your fun and I'll just remember

How I've been yours for months

And you're in two places at once

You said you wouldn't define

Us by a 10 hour flight

I'd be out of your sight

But still in your mind

And we could talk when we had time, oh

You said that we'd stay together

So something must've happened overnight

Cuz you

Don't want me now, you might want me later

You leave out the truth, don't want me hate ya

It's not our time, but I'm the one

You want it all, now you got none

I won't wait around for you in December

So go have your fun and I'll just remember

How I've been yours for months

And you're in two places at once

I always knew you're a planner

So did you know and just keep it inside?