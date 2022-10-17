Lirik Lagu Two Places at Once - Haley Joelle dan Fakta di Baliknya

Two Places at Once - Haley Joelle
You said you're finding yourself
It's not about anyone else
You just want the best
But I know you meant
You don't want the rest
Said it's all up to the Universe
Cuz you can't just say the words
You're not willing to try
But you can't decide
Think I can read between the lines, oh
You always know all the answers
But you can't seem to make up your damn mind
You don't want me now, you might want me later
You leave out the truth, don't want me hate ya
It's not our time, but I'm the one
You want it all, now you got none
I won't wait around for you in December
So go have your fun and I'll just remember
How I've been yours for months
And you're in two places at once
You said you wouldn't define
Us by a 10 hour flight
I'd be out of your sight
But still in your mind
And we could talk when we had time, oh
You said that we'd stay together
So something must've happened overnight
Cuz you
Don't want me now, you might want me later
You leave out the truth, don't want me hate ya
It's not our time, but I'm the one
You want it all, now you got none
I won't wait around for you in December
So go have your fun and I'll just remember
How I've been yours for months
And you're in two places at once
I always knew you're a planner
So did you know and just keep it inside?
