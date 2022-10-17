Lirik Lagu Horrorscope - Overkill dan Fakta di Baliknya

Horrorscope - Overkill

Critical moments pass,

And doctrines of fools will last.

I am just trying to cope,

Into my horroscope.

Through eyes and ears they bleed,

Reciting their holy creed.

Heeding but one request,

The future, is put to, rest...

Bless me in darkened days,

Down to my knees I pray.

I am just trying to cope,

Within this horrorscope.

In the wake of all frustration,

I begin to loose control.

Watched as the weapons fired,

Bombs burst in the air...

Burned in the fields of fire!

Standing in the middle of nowhere.

Watched as the weapons fired,

Baptized in fields of fire!

Well,

The change in here, an' the future clear.

I can feel it coming.

So full of hate, its geting late!

Yeah, I know its coming.

When all the choice turned to just one voice,

Yeah, the wind is turning.

This is your horrorscope...

Words laced with blasphemy,

Drip with sincerity.

Falling into the plan,

Like sacrificial lambs.