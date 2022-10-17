Lirik Lagu Thin White Lies - 5 Second of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Thin White Lies – 5 Second of Summer

I don't feel your love

And I don't ask too many questions

The words, they are too much

When you show me my reflection

When the sun goes down, we all get lonely

Watch me as I disappear

These empty sounds and endless stories

So tell me what I wanna hear

(Thin white lies)

Killin' me slow with the words you wrote

The heart broke, the heart you broke, yeah

Callin' my name, I don't wanna say

But I'm wide awake, I'm wide awake (Thin white lies)

Just one more taste of you, my love (Thin white lies)

Killin' me slow with the words you wrote

The heart broke, the heart you broke, yeah

You never call me out

You know exactly where I'm goin'

You got me by the mouth

But she says she love me, she don't show it

When the sun goes down we all get lonely

Watch me as I disappear

These empty sounds and endless stories

So tell me what I wanna hear

(Thin white lies)

Killin' me slow with the words you wrote

The heart broke, the heart you broke, yeah

Callin' my name, I don't wanna say

But I'm wide awake, I'm wide awake (Thin white lies)

Just one more taste of you, my love (Thin white lies)

Killin' me slow with the words you wrote

The heart broke, the heart you broke, yeah

I don't think I like me anymore

Can someone tell me who I was before?

I don't really like me anymore

Anymore, anymore (Thin white lies)

Killin' me slow with the words you wrote

The heart broke, the heart you broke, yeah

Callin' my name, I don't wanna say

But I'm wide awake, I'm wide awake (Thin white lies)

Just one more taste of you, my love (Thin white lies)

Killin' me slow with the words you wrote

The heart broke, the heart you broke, yeah