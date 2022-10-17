Lirik Lagu Thin White Lies - 5 Second of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Thin White Lies – 5 Second of Summer
I don't feel your love
And I don't ask too many questions
The words, they are too much
When you show me my reflection
When the sun goes down, we all get lonely
Watch me as I disappear
These empty sounds and endless stories
So tell me what I wanna hear
(Thin white lies)
Killin' me slow with the words you wrote
The heart broke, the heart you broke, yeah
Callin' my name, I don't wanna say
But I'm wide awake, I'm wide awake (Thin white lies)
Just one more taste of you, my love (Thin white lies)
Killin' me slow with the words you wrote
The heart broke, the heart you broke, yeah
You never call me out
You know exactly where I'm goin'
You got me by the mouth
But she says she love me, she don't show it
When the sun goes down we all get lonely
Watch me as I disappear
These empty sounds and endless stories
So tell me what I wanna hear
(Thin white lies)
Killin' me slow with the words you wrote
The heart broke, the heart you broke, yeah
Callin' my name, I don't wanna say
But I'm wide awake, I'm wide awake (Thin white lies)
Just one more taste of you, my love (Thin white lies)
Killin' me slow with the words you wrote
The heart broke, the heart you broke, yeah
I don't think I like me anymore
Can someone tell me who I was before?
I don't really like me anymore
Anymore, anymore (Thin white lies)
Killin' me slow with the words you wrote
The heart broke, the heart you broke, yeah
Callin' my name, I don't wanna say
But I'm wide awake, I'm wide awake (Thin white lies)
Just one more taste of you, my love (Thin white lies)
Killin' me slow with the words you wrote
The heart broke, the heart you broke, yeah
