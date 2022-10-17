Lirik Lagu High School in Jakarta – NIKI dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 17 Oktober 2022, 00:48 WIB
Video klip High School in Jakarta karya NIKI, simak lirik lagu dan faktanya.
Video klip High School in Jakarta karya NIKI, simak lirik lagu dan faktanya. /YouTube NIKI

Lirik Lagu High School in JakartaNIKI

Didn't you hear Amanda's movin' back to Colorado?
It's 2013 and the end of my life
Freshman's year's about to plummet just a little harder
But it didn't 'cause we kissed on that Halloween night
I bleached half my hair when I saw Zoe on your Vespa
It was orange from three percent peroxide, thanks to you
I needed a good cry, I headed right to Kendra's
I hated you and I hoped to God that you knew

Now there's drama (drama), found a club for that
Where I met ya (met ya), had a heart attack
Yadda, yadda, at the end, yeah, we burned
Made a couple U-turns, you were it 'til you weren't, mm

High school in Jakarta, sorta modern Sparta
Had no chance against the teenage suburban armadas
We were a sonata, thanks to tight-lipped fathers
Yeah, livin' under that was hard, but I loved you harder
High school in Jakarta, an elaborate saga
I still hate you for makin' me wish I came out smarter
You love-hate your mother, so do I
Could've ended different, then again
We went to high school in Jakarta

Got a group assignment, I'll be at Val's place
You don't text at all and only call when you're off your face
I'm petty and say, "Call me when you're not unstable"
I lie and tell you I'll be getting drunk at Rachel's

I wasn't, she doesn't even drink
But I couldn't have you sit there and think
That you're better 'cause you're older
Are you better now that we're older?

High school in Jakarta, sorta modern Sparta
Had no chance against the teenage suburban armadas
We were a sonata, thanks to tight-lipped fathers
Yeah, livin' under that was hard, but I loved you harder
High school in Jakarta, a comedy drama
I still hate you for makin' me wish I came out smarter
You love-hate your mother, so do I
Could've ended different, then again
We went to high school in Jakarta

Natasha's movin' to New York (New York)
Probably sometime in August (ah)
And I'm spendin' the summer in Singapore (ah)
I'm so sad I can't tell you shit anymore
I made friends with Abby this year (this is how I met your mom) (oh, my God)
We're movin' in in March or so
And although you bring me to tears
I'm glad that we gave it a go

High school in Jakarta, American summer
Had no chance against the Marxist girl with marijuana
I was your pinata, she was a star-charter
Glad she gave it to you real hard, but I loved you harder
High school in Jakarta, I won't, but I wanna
Ask you when you talk about it, do I ever come up?
Say thanks to your mama, now we're through
Could've ended different, then again
We went to high school in Jakarta

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Akhmad Jauhari

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Two Places at Once - Haley Joelle dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Two Places at Once - Haley Joelle dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 01:45 WIB
Lirik Lagu Sing For You – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sing For You – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 01:27 WIB
Lirik Lagu Horrorscope - Overkill dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Horrorscope - Overkill dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB
Lirik Lagu Selamanya - Regina Ivanonva dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Selamanya - Regina Ivanonva dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 01:22 WIB
Lirik Why Did You Have To Go - Elephant Day dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Why Did You Have To Go - Elephant Day dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 01:19 WIB
Lirik Lagu Savage Love - Jason Derülo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Savage Love - Jason Derülo dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 01:17 WIB
Lirik Lagu Pertemukan Rasa - Zigaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pertemukan Rasa - Zigaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 01:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Like Sand - In Flames dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Like Sand - In Flames dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 01:11 WIB
Lirik Lagu We Go Up – NCT Dream dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu We Go Up – NCT Dream dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 01:11 WIB
Lirik Lagu Thin White Lies - 5 Second of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Thin White Lies - 5 Second of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

17 Oktober 2022, 01:05 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Bung Binder Sindir Ketum PSSI Soal Tragedi Kanjuruhan: Kenapa Gak dari Awal sih Menyampaikan Permintaan Maaf?
2

Soal Tol Getaci, Ridwan Kamil Harap Tahap 1 Bisa Lebih Cepat
3

Tim SAR Turunkan Alat Berat demi Temukan Mahasiswi IPB, Pencarian Diperluas hingga Pintu Air Manggarai
4

Viral Aksi Polisi Bagikan Cokelat ke Bocah Berhelm, Netizen Justru Soroti Hal Lain: Adek Sebelah Melongo
5

Link Streaming Ikatan Cinta 15 Oktober 2022: Histeris Lihat Kondisi Andin, Reyna Minta Al Turun Tangan
6

Janji Polri Setelah Tragedi Kanjuruhan Berdarah: Ke Depannya Gas Air Mata Takkan Digunakan Kembali
7

Lukisan The Starry Night Karya Van Gogh Terlahir Saat Sang Pelukis Berdekam di RSJ
8

Berbekal Besi dan Sendok Makan, 7 Narapidana Sukses Kabur dari Polsek Jatiasih Bekasi
9

Survei Indeks Literasi Digital, Hoaks di Indonesia Masuk Kategori 'Sedang'
10

Soroti Gaya Hidup Mewah Pejabat Polri, Jokowi: Rem Total, Jangan Gagah-gagahan!

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Suara Halmahera

City tertunduk di Anfield, Klopp dapat kartu merah.

City tertunduk di Anfield, Klopp dapat kartu merah.

17 Oktober 2022, 01:49 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

Freddy Budiman Profil, Biodata Bandar Narkoba yang Beri Pesan Terakhir Mengejutkan Seperti Ini

Freddy Budiman Profil, Biodata Bandar Narkoba yang Beri Pesan Terakhir Mengejutkan Seperti Ini

17 Oktober 2022, 01:41 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE PSG vs Marseille Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE PSG vs Marseille Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

17 Oktober 2022, 01:35 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jung Hae In Akhirnya Nonton Konser BLACKPINK Hari ke-2, Cast Snowdrop dan Sederet Artis Juga Hadir

Jung Hae In Akhirnya Nonton Konser BLACKPINK Hari ke-2, Cast Snowdrop dan Sederet Artis Juga Hadir

17 Oktober 2022, 01:34 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Senin 17 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Badung dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Senin 17 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Badung dan Sekitarnya

17 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Kisah Kasih di Sekolah, Lagu Dari Chrisye yang Mengingatkan Kita Akan Masa Lalu, Berikut Lirik Serta Kunci Git

Kisah Kasih di Sekolah, Lagu Dari Chrisye yang Mengingatkan Kita Akan Masa Lalu, Berikut Lirik Serta Kunci Git

17 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

GRATIS Link Live Streaming PSG vs Marseille: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Langsung dan Terbaru Disini

GRATIS Link Live Streaming PSG vs Marseille: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Langsung dan Terbaru Disini

17 Oktober 2022, 01:15 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Tayang Drakor On Going Hari Senin 17 Oktober 2022, Ada The Law Cafe, Cheer Up, dan Mental Coach Jegal

Jadwal Tayang Drakor On Going Hari Senin 17 Oktober 2022, Ada The Law Cafe, Cheer Up, dan Mental Coach Jegal

17 Oktober 2022, 01:11 WIB

Kabar Banten

65 Nama Bayi Perempuan Islami Arab Jawa Modern Terbaru 2 dan 3 Kata, Bermakna Cantik, Cerdas, Setia dan Adil

65 Nama Bayi Perempuan Islami Arab Jawa Modern Terbaru 2 dan 3 Kata, Bermakna Cantik, Cerdas, Setia dan Adil

17 Oktober 2022, 01:11 WIB

Utara Times

Kumpulan Link Twibbon Hari Pengentasan Kemiskinan Sedunia 2022, Cocok dijadikan Status Media Sosial

Kumpulan Link Twibbon Hari Pengentasan Kemiskinan Sedunia 2022, Cocok dijadikan Status Media Sosial

17 Oktober 2022, 01:10 WIB

Flores Terkini

Takdir Cinta yang Kupilih Senin 17 Oktober 2022: Entah Siapa yang Salah, Sikap Jefri Berubah Drastis

Takdir Cinta yang Kupilih Senin 17 Oktober 2022: Entah Siapa yang Salah, Sikap Jefri Berubah Drastis

17 Oktober 2022, 01:09 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

Hasil Pertandingan Liverpool Vs Manchester City, Salah Jebol Gawang di Menit ke 76, Liverpool Naik Peringkat

Hasil Pertandingan Liverpool Vs Manchester City, Salah Jebol Gawang di Menit ke 76, Liverpool Naik Peringkat

17 Oktober 2022, 01:08 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara GTV Hari Senin 17 Oktober 2022, Ada SpongeBob SquarePants dan Anak Jalanan A New Beginning

Jadwal Acara GTV Hari Senin 17 Oktober 2022, Ada SpongeBob SquarePants dan Anak Jalanan A New Beginning

17 Oktober 2022, 01:06 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara MNCTV Hari Senin 17 Oktober 2022, Ada Upin & Ipin dan Siaran Langsung Kontes KDI 2022

Jadwal Acara MNCTV Hari Senin 17 Oktober 2022, Ada Upin & Ipin dan Siaran Langsung Kontes KDI 2022

17 Oktober 2022, 01:02 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE AC Milan vs Hellas Verona Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE AC Milan vs Hellas Verona Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

17 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Senin 17 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Senin 17 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya

17 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Utara Times

10 Qoutes Hari Pengentasan Kemiskinan Sedunia 2022 dari Para Tokoh Dunia

10 Qoutes Hari Pengentasan Kemiskinan Sedunia 2022 dari Para Tokoh Dunia

17 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Flores Terkini

Ikatan Cinta Hari Ini, Senin 17 Oktober 2022: Teganya Al Larang Reyna dan Mama Rosa Jenguk Andin

Ikatan Cinta Hari Ini, Senin 17 Oktober 2022: Teganya Al Larang Reyna dan Mama Rosa Jenguk Andin

17 Oktober 2022, 00:52 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

RESMI MELUNCUR! Smoto TC Siap Jajal Aspal Tanah Air dengan Gaya Cafe Racernya

RESMI MELUNCUR! Smoto TC Siap Jajal Aspal Tanah Air dengan Gaya Cafe Racernya

17 Oktober 2022, 00:46 WIB

Berita Subang

Duta Besar Norwegia Sebut Krisis Energi di Eropa Dalam Kondisi Parah Akibat Invasi Rusia ke Ukraina

Duta Besar Norwegia Sebut Krisis Energi di Eropa Dalam Kondisi Parah Akibat Invasi Rusia ke Ukraina

17 Oktober 2022, 00:45 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ramalan Zodiak Pisces Hari Ini, Senin, 17 Oktober 2022: Mencari Kejujuran, Tidak Terima Kurang!

Ramalan Zodiak Pisces Hari Ini, Senin, 17 Oktober 2022: Mencari Kejujuran, Tidak Terima Kurang!

17 Oktober 2022, 00:45 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Salatiga, Senin 17 Oktober 2022, Pagi Siang Malam Berawan, Sore Hari Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Salatiga, Senin 17 Oktober 2022, Pagi Siang Malam Berawan, Sore Hari Hujan

17 Oktober 2022, 00:44 WIB

Zona Priangan

Ukraina akan Mendapat Paket Bantuan Terbaru dari AS Senilai $725 Juta Berupa Amunisi dan Kendaraan Militer

Ukraina akan Mendapat Paket Bantuan Terbaru dari AS Senilai $725 Juta Berupa Amunisi dan Kendaraan Militer

17 Oktober 2022, 00:41 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Purworejo, Senin 17 Oktober 2022, Pagi Siang Berawan, Sore Malam Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Purworejo, Senin 17 Oktober 2022, Pagi Siang Berawan, Sore Malam Hujan

17 Oktober 2022, 00:40 WIB

Kabar Banten

57 Nama Bayi Laki Laki Islami Arab Jawa Sansekerta Modern Terbaru, Bermakna Mulia, Cerdas Hingga Keberuntungan

57 Nama Bayi Laki Laki Islami Arab Jawa Sansekerta Modern Terbaru, Bermakna Mulia, Cerdas Hingga Keberuntungan

17 Oktober 2022, 00:37 WIB